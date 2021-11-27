Photography passion on display in 4-H

Cristine Niles' interest in photography started as a 4-H project when she was a kid, and now the passion is developing in her daughter, Emily Niles, who took several photos to the Nebraska State Fair this year.

"I actually started doing photography when I was in 4-H," Cristine said.

Emily's interest in photography began when she was about 10 while watching her mom work.

"I'm a full-time teacher -- I teach kindergarten at Centennial -- but I enjoy photography so much that I like to do it on the side, usually in the summers or early fall," Cristine said. "I usually do maybe one or two weddings, a couple families -- those kinds of things. … Emily has always grown up around cameras and she's such a responsible young lady so she would come out and help me."

Emily started out as the person who would keep little kids entertained during family photo sessions.

"Then I started asking if I could use the camera," Emily said. "...Right now I'm a second camera. When the subjects look at my mom for the smiling picture, I run around in the background getting different angles, different levels. When everyone relaxes when the main photographer puts the camera down, that's when they start to smile for real and start interacting with each other -- that's those candid pictures."

As she's gotten older, Emily has grown more comfortable with a camera in her hands. More recently, she has begun taking all of her photos manually, meaning she manually adjusts her camera's shutter speed, aperture and light sensitivity while taking photos. She said it gives her a lot more control over how her photos turn out.

"I'm very proud of her," Cristine said. "When she wants to do something, she wants to do it well. … She's very good at candid, she's very good with natural light."

This summer was Emily's first time participating in 4-H photography level three.

"Skill level one is a lot more about taking good, basic pictures of a subject. … That's where people start," Emily said. "Level two is starting to use lighting and composition techniques and trying to do candids of people and maybe use some Photoshop to create an interesting image. … Once you get to level three, you really want to do manual photos."

In 2021, all four of the prints Emily entered went to the Nebraska State Fair, where all four of them received purple ribbons. One of them was selected for a special display at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus.

"That was my 'Freeze the Moment' print," Emily said. "...We were trying to find my photos at the state fair and we found the first three all together but we were like, 'Where's the last one? Where'd it go?' We looked around and then we saw the giant display for the UNL campus."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

