'Physically sick about it': Platte County brides recount decisions to alter wedding plans

The wedding was held earlier to take advantage of the nicer weather. The date they chose was the day her parents had been married in 1975.

The farm has been in her family for 150 years, and she’s the only one who’s been married there.

“We went from pews to hay bales,” Clark said. “…That morning, it was down pouring and… the wedding was in the afternoon… The sun came out and dried up and it was just a beautiful day.”

Everything just clicked, she added.

The decision had been hard, emotional and overwhelming, she said. The guest list was cut down from around 200 to just over 50, and she only had one bridesmaid.

Still, Clark said there were special moments and she wouldn’t change the experience.

“My dad passed away when I was 12... He had two friends who were very, very close to him,” she said. “I had asked them to walk me down the aisle… Everybody was sitting on chairs or they were sitting on hay bales on either side and we walked down the aisle. It was the first time I’ve ever seen my husband cry.”

Even though we’re in a pandemic, life still goes on, Bourek-Hoyt said.