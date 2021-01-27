'Physically sick about it': Platte County brides recount decisions to alter wedding plans

On one of the happiest days of her life, Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt looked into her husband’s eyes. Both her and her husband were sporting a white mask with an embroidered “bride” or “groom.”
It was Bourek-Hoyt’s first marriage, and at 47-years-old, she was looking forward to celebrating finally meeting the one she was meant to be with. Originally planned with 230 people, the wedding took place with 14. Bourek-Hoyt and her husband, John Hoyt, plan to hold a reception in 2021 and possibly renew their vows.
“I had my dress but it needed to be altered. All of that couldn’t be done (in 2020). So I ended up buying another dress, kind of like a bridesmaid dress,” Columbus resident Bourek-Hoyt said, adding that her bridesmaids had worn off-the-rack dresses after the shop closed. “Emotionally, that was hard, because I wanted all that. I didn’t even get to wear my wedding dress.”
It was an altered wedding. The singer who came doubled as the photographer. Like Bourek-Hoyt, many others have modified their wedding plans or postponed the ceremony for 2021.
Bourek-Hoyt planned for her wedding to be on July 11, the anniversary of the day she and her husband met in 2018. In March 2020, she was off work for her school's spring break and he took the week off so they could get everything completed for the wedding. Although she had been previously engaged, it was her first time going through all the planning.
Then, that weekend, the two starting hearing rumors. The following Monday, she went to work at Columbus Middle School and was told the students would not be returning for at least two weeks. The two wanted to still get married on July 11 because the date is important to them. Her husband has two daughters and she has a son; the couple wanted their family to be one big family.
“It’s the five of us now,” she said.
It’s hard losing the day you think it’s going to be, she added, and then feeling selfish.
“My family and my friends were very understanding, last summer. It was extremely emotional. I physically was sick about it,” Bourek-Hoyt said, adding she couldn’t hug some family members at the wedding. “The not-in-control, I think that’s a very difficult portion of it.”
Columbus native Fayth Ryan said the decision was emotional for her and her fiancé, Zack Wayman. The two originally planned to get married on June 6, 2020, and are now planning for late May 2021.
“We spent countless hours talking with each other, seeking wisdom from our pastor and our families, and in prayer,” Ryan wrote in an email. “The month of April was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.”
Although the two didn’t think the pandemic would last into June, Ryan said they realized they realized their three desired goals for the wedding would not all be possible on the planned date.
The couple wanted to be married in their church, have their pastor officiate the ceremony and have their closest family members (a group of 11) attend in-person.
They felt a certain peace after making the decision, she noted. Every single vendor was available for the new 2021 date, which she said they were grateful for.
“We aren’t sure what the pandemic will look like at that point or what restrictions will be in place but we are planning to be married that day either way,” Ryan said. “…God willing, we are looking forward to gathering together with our family and friends to celebrate our marriage.”
Most of all, Ryan said the two are looking forward to being married and beginning their life together.
For Platte County resident Samantha Clark, the restrictions at the time of her matrimony meant she and her husband, Harley, were unable to have their first dance. It was one of the many traditions she lost out on.
But, at the end of the day, Clark said “I married my best friend.”
“We’re going to do whatever we can to get married,” Clark added. “It was the happiest day of my life.”
She had grown up dreaming of tying the knot in the St. Luke’s United Church of Christ. It was originally planned for October, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. The wedding was held outside on her family farm in June.
The wedding was held earlier to take advantage of the nicer weather. The date they chose was the day her parents had been married in 1975.
The farm has been in her family for 150 years, and she’s the only one who’s been married there.
“We went from pews to hay bales,” Clark said. “…That morning, it was down pouring and… the wedding was in the afternoon… The sun came out and dried up and it was just a beautiful day.”
Everything just clicked, she added.
The decision had been hard, emotional and overwhelming, she said. The guest list was cut down from around 200 to just over 50, and she only had one bridesmaid.
Still, Clark said there were special moments and she wouldn’t change the experience.
“My dad passed away when I was 12... He had two friends who were very, very close to him,” she said. “I had asked them to walk me down the aisle… Everybody was sitting on chairs or they were sitting on hay bales on either side and we walked down the aisle. It was the first time I’ve ever seen my husband cry.”
Even though we’re in a pandemic, life still goes on, Bourek-Hoyt said.
“When you go through those big life events, you have lots of emotions and lots of feelings that aren’t going to change, just because of everything,” she said. “But it’s just not the way you envisioned it would be… I am grateful to be married to my husband.”
