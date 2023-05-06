What started as Denise Thelen's grandmother's real estate investment has grown into a family business, now consisting of 14 people with over 250 combined years of experience.

A significant amount of those years lie in Denise's parents, Kimberly and Dennis Hoefer, who are handing things over to Denise and her husband Dallas.

Kimberly Hoefer got her start in 1991 when she got her real estate license. Her mother had been a shrewd investor in real estate and got her started on a single rental property.

"My mom was in real estate, she would do more investing, she would buy rental properties. Early on when Dennis and I were married, she came to me and gave me $500 to make a down payment on a house. We bought our first rental house for $9,000," Hoefer said.

From there, Hoefer said, she decided she should attain a real estate license and go into that business. She began working under a man named Marvin Peterson and in 2000 bought the franchise out from its four owners. That, she said, was the last step in the story before now as she passes the torch to the Thelens.

Things have changed quite a bit since 2000, Hoefer said, as when she got her start, computers were not a part of the business. The pre-existing infrastructure that was in place when she bought the business, she said, made it easy to establish technology as they needed, combined with her husband's expertise.

"When we bought the company in 2000, I knew we would be a good match for the company. Dennis was an IT director for a local company, he could take care of the computers," Hoefer said. "When I came in we didn't have computers, everything was copied off a copy machine and faxed."

That, Hoefer said, has been a significant part of the business for her. While technology is helpful, she prefers traditional approaches to business, like meeting in person, shaking hands and handing people physical contracts.

Denise attained her real estate license in 2001 shortly after her parents bought the business. In college, she said, she would come back to the office and help during the summer and over time decided she should get a license as well. After graduating college, getting married and having their first child, Denise said, she started back with the family business and has now netted 16 years in real estate.

Needing backup, Denise enlisted her husband, Dallas, whose expertise was in broadcasting. Prior to their discussion, however, he had dabbled in finance and his grandfather was a broker at one point, so he jumped in.

"In 2011, we convinced Dallas to go ahead and get his license as well. I knew eventually the transition would be for us to take over the company at some point and I wanted to make sure I had his help and he fell for it," Denise said.

The company has had its share of ups and downs, Hoefer said. Issues with inventory of houses and an influx of interested buyers in recent years has been difficult, not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on housing, the economy and interest rates.

The business is not easy, Hoefer noted, as the idea is to work seven days a week during a busy season and know how to work with all the variables that can affect real estate sales.

Hoefer added that the business has largely been successful due to its being a staple in the community, even before she owned it. In an industry where loyal customers keep your doors open, she said, that notoriety means a lot.

"I think this is the 46th year for the company, under different owners, but the company has been in Columbus to the point where we're doing fourth generations of families," Hoefer said. "I took care of the parents, she (Denise) knows the kids or grandkids and that's how you build a business, repeat business, because they know they're going to get taken care of."

Hoefer said one of the best parts of the job is being a part of somebody's life goal of owning a house. As she drives around town and goes to the grocery store, she said, she sees homes and people she remembers from Century 21 sales.

"You get to the closing table and it's been a bumpy road, maybe inspections didn't come out right or the appraisal was bumpy, but you get to the closing table and they're so thankful, that's worth everything because you've been a part of that," Hoefer said.

Hoefer said that she intends to keep working to the end of the year when her license expires.

Real estate brokers, Hoefer joked, usually retire when they pass away. After her husband retired, however, she re-evaluated their plans and will join him.

Denise said the transition of ownership will be pretty easy thanks to the way Hoefer ran the business and worked with people as well as taught her to do the same.

"(She) built it on integrity and ethics and doing what is right for the client. That's why Dallas and I feel so fortunate in the transition and everything," Denise said. "What she's built and what she's passing on to us makes our job a lot easier."