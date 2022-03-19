Pieper credits family in receiving Rural Rec Banquet award

As the youngest of 11, Adam Pieper said he knew he had to earn his own wage after college as his parents couldn’t financially support all of their children.

Pieper – who grew up on a North Platte farm – said his dad was a road crop producer, raising corn on the family operation and feedlot. He said this is where he developed a passion for agriculture.

After moving away for school and being employed at various jobs, Pieper found his way to Columbus where he’s worked on his in-laws' farm for 20-plus years.

Soon, he will be recognized for his work in the area.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee recently announced Pieper was named as the Outstanding Area Farmer for this year’s Rural Recognition Banquet. A ceremony that will honor him and the other recipients will be held at 6 p.m. on March 22 at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

“It’s a fantastic honor but at the same time I don’t feel like it’s an honor for just myself,” Pieper said.

Pieper said it was his family who has helped him succeed.

He said it started with his parents who instill within him a strong work ethic. It was followed by his in-laws who “took a chance” on him, Pieper said.

“They had the faith in me to let me join (the operation),” Pieper said. “Now, they let me take it over and run the operation.”

Another person who’s played a vital role is his wife, Pam. Although she has a full-time job, Pieper said she is willing to wake up at 2 a.m. to assist with a calf if needed.

“It’s just an honor to be recognized and to be able to give that tribute to my family,” he said. “Each of my three kids (daughter Maeghan and sons Courtland and Stan) has also played an intricate role on the farm. Without all those people, there is no way I would be where I am now.”

Pam said she was happy for her husband to receive the honor.

“He works hard every single day,” she said. “He’s so deserving and he’s so passionate about what he does. … He’s so humble. He doesn’t want to be recognized but he’s the most deserving person I know.”

Pieper said his success wouldn’t have happened if not for his upbringing.

“It was truly a family operation,” he said. “We all chipped in after school and so forth.”

Despite being part of a large family, Pieper and his 10 siblings have a goal of trying to all get together at least once a year.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “… With all the spouses and descendants, it makes for a great time.”

Pieper said throughout high school and college he worked for a seed company with product development, production and research. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pieper started working at another seed company as a district sales manager for five years.

Following that, Pieper and his wife relocated to Columbus in 1997 where he began on his in-laws’ farm. They grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa, as well as have a cow/calf operation. The operation includes a Lely automated cattle feeding system. The facility is the first in the United States to have one, Pieper said. He added it's a robot that feeds some of the cattle on the farm.

Pieper said the farm has been a mainstay in the area -- it’s been in his wife’s family for 100 years.

