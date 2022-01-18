Pillen completes Nebraska counties tour

On Jan. 16, Pillen made Thayer County the 93rd county in which he's held or participated in campaign events. These events include meet-and-greets, local Republican functions, business tours, Team Pillen receptions, town hall meetings, parades, and business and community roundtables. He has been making his way around Nebraska since announcing his candidacy for governor in April of 2021.

"This is a major milestone for our campaign," said Pillen. "I am committed to being a governor for all Nebraskans, and that’s why I’ve made listening to voters in every county a priority. It's been a privilege to answer their questions, hear their concerns and ideas, and share my conservative vision for our great state. Every voter and every community matters, and we cannot allow any of our communities to fall behind."