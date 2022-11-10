Pillen in as governor, Moser and Flood re-elected

Following a contentious special election that sparked a lot of midterm questions several months early, Jim Pillen has been elected to the position of governor and Congressman Mike Flood and State Sen. Mike Moser have been re-elected.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen's office issued a press release on Nov. 9 stating he was wasting no time in assembling a transition staff and setting up in the new position. Former State Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez was designated director of the transition team, based on his experience in the Nebraska Department of Justice.

Kenny Zoeller, who led Pillen's campaign, will be joining the team as director of policy research. Zoeller's tenure includes the department of administrative services, the Nebraska Republican Party, Sen. Mark Kolterman's office and Gov. Pete Ricketts' office.

Pillen stated in the release that he trusts this team to help his administration in its efforts to cut government and grow the state of Nebraska.

"Together, we will work, protect, train and keep our kids in Nebraska, provide transformative property tax relief, grow agriculture and defend our common-sense, conservative values," Pillen said.

Mike Moser, state senator for Legislative District 22, said property tax relief was one of the key issues voters dealt with during this midterm election cycle. He added that he appreciates the support and that he thinks the winning candidates' messages resonated well with voters.

"[The key issues are] taxes, reduction in income taxes, income tax rates, increase in property tax credit funds. People are worried about their pocketbooks and inflation and government getting too big and spending too much money," Moser said. "We addressed all those concerns, I think."

Those concerns, Moser said, likely won himself, Pillen and Flood their respective races.

"It was an election like most of them, we have to figure out what issues are important to our constituents, come up with a plan to explain how we're going to handle the things that are worrying them and how we're going to move forward with budgets and taxes in the future," Moser said.

Moser won re-election for District 22 with 80.21% of the votes at 9,518 to challenger Roy Zach, who secured 19.79% of the votes with 2,349, as of 5:15 a.m. Nov. 9.

Following the election, Pillen said he didn't pay much attention to the numbers until the final results came in. Throughout the campaign, he added, he was driven by his faith, family and his belief that he was called to this race.

"My campaign was focused on four important issues. We need to protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska, bring transformative property tax change, grow agriculture, and defend our common-sense, conservative values," Pillen said.

Those principles resonated with voters enough to give Pillen a win at a scale unseen in over 75 years. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, Pillen claimed 91.

"The people of Nebraska clearly spoke and believed in our vision. We had a landslide win with the largest margin of victory for an open governor’s race in Nebraska since 1946," Pillen said.

In a press release issued Nov. 9, Ricketts congratulated Pillen and wished him well in the new position, thanking all involved in the democratic and transition processes.

"I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition. Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship," Ricketts said. "Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote."

As for his immediate plans, Pillen said he intends to do what he said during the race: get to know the members of Nebraska's legislature so he can understand their roles and constituents.

"I am focused on building relationships with senators in the unicameral so we can protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska, bring transformative property tax change, grow agriculture, and defend our common-sense, conservative values," Pillen said.

Flood was not available for comment.