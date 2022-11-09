Pillen pulling out front in Platte County

Voters in Platte County cast their ballots on Tuesday for a variety of offices, the most notable being governor of Nebraska.

Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor and Platte County native, has been running against Democratic candidate and current state senator Carol Blood for the title of Nebraska’s next governor. Scott Zimmerman also ran as a Libertarian candidate.

As of 8:43 p.m. Tuesday night, unofficial election results in Platte County showed 2,021 votes for Pillen, 598 for Blood and 61 for Zimmerman. According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 8:40 p.m., Blood had 97,162 votes; Pillen had 80,465; and Zimmerman had 5,590.

Pillen’s campaign has focused on smaller government, the education and safety of children, property taxes and protecting life, among other issues. Blood’s campaign has centered around property taxes and unfunded and underfunded mandates, as well as fully funding schools, improving public health and investing in infrastructure.

On the congressional level, current Congressional District 1 Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican, is running against current state senator Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat. Flood, a former state senator, became the CD1 representative following a special election held over the summer.

As of 8:43 p.m. Tuesday night, unofficial election results in Platte County showed Flood at 2,029 votes and Pansing Brooks at 636. As of 8:40 p.m., state wide Flood had 30,079 votes and Pansing Brooks 38,487.

At the local level, the Columbus City Council Ward 3 race was contested, with Rich Jablonski and Scott Ackman vying for one open seat.

For Platte County Board Supervisor District 5, incumbent and Republican Bob Lloyd was running against Libertarian Jon-Paul R. Shanle.

Preliminary election results for the county and local races were not available as of press deadline Tuesday night.

Additionally, Mike Moser of Columbus was seeking re-election for his position as state senator of District 22 against Roy M. Zach.

In unofficial results for Platte County, Moser had 2,022 votes and Zach 534 as of 8:30 p.m.

Other contested state races included Republican John Murante and Libertarian Katrina Tomsen for state treasurer, Republican Mike Hilgers and Larry Bolinger (listed as Legal Marijuana NOW) for attorney general and Republican Mike Foley, Libertarian Gene Siadek and L. Leory Lopez for auditor of public accounts.

Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education was among the contested school board races. Voters could select up to three candidates – Justin D. Lorenz, Chad M. Anderson, Keith A. Runge, Joy Escen, Jesse Brichacek and Fred Leibhart.

For Humphrey Public Schools, voters could select up to five candidates – Kevin Kallweit, Alan Huettner, Ron Zach, Julia Preister, Jenny Baumgart, Kory Vering and Todd M. Gronenthal.

Voters could also cast their ballots for up to three candidates for St. Edward Public Schools – Vanessa Cumming, Sherri Cruise, Lindsey Christman and Bill Benson.

For Twin River School District 30, three candidates could be selected – John Nelson, Dan Preister, Chelsea Thompson, Brain Van Driel, Jaysen Melcher and Jeremy Vetick.

Also in Platte County, people could vote for up to two candidates for Lindsay Village Board (Jacob Hall, Kyle J. Lindhorst and Amy J. Wiese), up to three for Platte Center Village Board (Nancy Hanson, Justin Hanson, Trever Wolff, Deven Pillen, Layne C. Janssen, Mark J. Borchers, Gwynn Sliva and Larry Hasselbrook).

For townships, voters could vote for three candidates for Columbus Township (Mark A. Foust, Steven D. Blaser, Cathy S. Johnson and Sandy Bargmann), three for Oconee Township (Fred Fricke, Gayle M. Mueller, John Ebner and Rodney Ditter), and three for Monroe Township (Douglas N. Nelson, Glen Micek, John-Paul R. Shanle and Bob Lloyd).

Other contested races included Central Community College Board District 5 (Linda M. Aerni and Wayne A. Nestor), Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 4 (Michael Fleer and James K. Geyer), Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 6 (Mark Burenheide and Chuck Hamernik), Lower Elkhorn NRD At Large (Joel J. Hansen and James Aschoff), Lower Loup NRD Subdistrict 7 (Gary Kruse and Fred Leibhart), Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 3 (David W. Saalfeld and Andrew Tonnies), Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 7 (Doug Shuster and Ryan Engel) and Lower Platte North NRD At Large (Bruce L. Williams and Thomas A. McKnight).