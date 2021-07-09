Pillen speaks at agribusiness breakfast

Later, Jim Pillen took the podium as the breakfast's main speaker.

Pillen, a Columbus local, announced at the end of March that he is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for Nebraska governor. At the breakfast, he touched on the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

"I'm a believer that agriculture drives our state," Pillen said at the breakfast.

Pillen also reflected on his time as a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

"I'm a fiscal conservative," Pillen said. "...We've decreased spending -- dorm rates and student fees have been flat. Our budget for the faculty has increased 2% for this next year. I think there are things that moved in the right direction, more like we all have to run our businesses, and that's the view of how I think higher education should run."

Pillen also answered a question from Agribusiness Committee Member Bud Fleischer asking for an opinion on the "30 by 30" program proposed by President Joe Biden's administration in May.