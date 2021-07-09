Pillen speaks at agribusiness breakfast

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee hosted its first live event in 15 months Thursday morning at Ag Park.
More than 100 people showed up for the Agribusiness Committee's 2021 Businesspersons' Breakfast, which started at 7 a.m. in the clubhouse upstairs at the exhibit hall at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
After everyone had filled their plates -- the event was catered by Buresh Catering & Meats -- and taken their seats, Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken gave an update about the ongoing 2021 Platte County Fair.
"We're excited to have over 4,500 entries pre-entered in our county fair this week," Goedeken said, later adding that there are almost 600 livestock entries.
"I think we would be hard-pressed to find another county fair that has that many livestock pre-entered."
Goedeken also encouraged the people at the breakfast -- which included fixtures of the local business and agriculture scenes -- to attend the livestock sale at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Ag Park Agricultural Arena Building.
"It's taken several months -- up to a year -- to get to this week," Goedeken said. "...We look forward to seeing a lot of you there to help bid and support our youth as they continue with their livestock projects."
Later, Jim Pillen took the podium as the breakfast's main speaker.
Pillen, a Columbus local, announced at the end of March that he is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for Nebraska governor. At the breakfast, he touched on the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.
"I'm a believer that agriculture drives our state," Pillen said at the breakfast.
Pillen also reflected on his time as a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
"I'm a fiscal conservative," Pillen said. "...We've decreased spending -- dorm rates and student fees have been flat. Our budget for the faculty has increased 2% for this next year. I think there are things that moved in the right direction, more like we all have to run our businesses, and that's the view of how I think higher education should run."
Pillen also answered a question from Agribusiness Committee Member Bud Fleischer asking for an opinion on the "30 by 30" program proposed by President Joe Biden's administration in May.
"The bottom line is that the Biden administration signed an executive order with the goal...that the federal government would control 30% of our land in the United States by 2030. Today it's 12% and in the state of Nebraska, 97% of our land is in production agriculture," Pillen said.
Pillen said he is opposed to the program, which touches on land rights and the issue of conservation versus preservation.
According to a lesson plan on the National Park Service website, "conservation seeks the proper use of nature, while preservation seeks protection of nature from use."
"It's really important for owners of land in Platte County to understand it (the 30 by 30 program), it's really important for the supervisors to understand it," Pillen said. "...We as Nebraskans need to stand up and make sure we get ourselves educated and make sure all landowners are educated. Property rights is a really, really important issue."
State Sen. Mike Moser of District 22, whose district covers Platte County, followed that answer up with a question on how Pillen feels about Nebraska football heading into the upcoming season, which earned some laughter and an equally earnest response from Pillen.
"We're going to have Nebraska football that will compete and play hard and be smart, is my belief," Pillen said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.