Pinger to resign after 47 years as Platte County Clerk

After nearly 50 years in the Platte County Clerk's Office, County Clerk Diane Pinger plans to retire from her position due to health reasons.

Pinger just celebrated her 47th year in the county clerk’s office while 32 of those years have been as the county clerk. She said she’ll remember all the amazing people she’s worked with along the way.

“I enjoyed working with the department heads and their staff,” Pinger said. “I have worked with numerous county board members since ’89 and they were all memorable. They were all a great bunch of board members. … If I had any issues, they would help me out, so it was fun.”

Pinger said she first applied for a job in the county clerk’s office after seeing an advertisement in the newspaper.

“I just stuck around and stuck it out,” Pinger said, with a laugh.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors will formally vote on accepting Pinger’s resignation letter during next Tuesday’s regular meeting. Pinger’s last day will be Nov. 9, which will coincide with her last board of supervisors meeting.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Micek – who also represents District 2 – said Pinger’s longevity as county clerk is a testament to her. He added since she’s an elected official, the voters have shown they think she has done a tremendous job.

“From my viewpoint, she’s conducted herself and the office very respectable,” Micek said.

According to Platte County’s website, the county clerk's responsibilities consist of recording all proceedings of the county board and attending all board meetings. Additionally, the clerk also countersigns all warrants issued by the board and has been signed by the Platte County Board of Supervisors chairman. The position is responsible for all official bonds, county insurance and the safety committee.

The duty also includes maintaining records related to changes, improvements and layouts to the roads. Also, each year before Feb. 1, the clerk reports to the Nebraska Secretary of State the names of all county officials with their signatures and seals of office, per the county’s website.

Pinger said she’s resigning due to pain in her lower back.

“Sitting at a desk with that kind of an issue, it’s kind of hard on your back,” said Pinger. “My doctor says, ‘You’ve got to move around.’ But it’s kind of hard to move around when you’re at a desk trying to get work done. This way – at least – I can go outside and walk around.”

Once Pinger resigns, the county will take applications to fill the clerk position, Micek said. Zelle HR Solutions, which is a company out of Lincoln that is responsible for hiring people for the county, will review the applicants and then the supervisors will interview and ultimately select Pinger’s replacement, Micek said.

Micek said the new hire will take over the county clerk role until the upcoming 2022 election. Then, that person can seek reelection at that time, he added.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

