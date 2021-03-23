Pinned Camaro, car chase keep Columbus Police busy Saturday

A Camaro pinned under a semi-truck kept Columbus Police officers busy Saturday night, especially as just hours before a separate car chase occurred through town.
About 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called near the intersection of 15th Street and 33rd Avenue by Ace Hardware for a car accident that resulted in injuries, Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said.
“It appears that a Camaro was westbound on 15th Street and… the vehicle went across 33rd Avenue – 15th Street and 33rd Avenue, you can only turn right from that intersection,” Molczyk said. “…It’s a right-turn-only across all four lanes because of traffic, and there are signs that indicate that. The Camaro went straight across the four lanes and ran underneath a semi-truck.”
The driver was extracted from the vehicle then transported to Columbus Community Hospital, Molczyk added.
“Yes, there (were) injuries to the driver of the Camaro. I don’t know of his condition right now. He had extensive injuries to his head…” Molczyk said.
Police officers stayed on scene until the early morning hours of Sunday.
“Police officers were at the scene and working the accident until probably 5 o’clock in the morning after everything was totally done,” Molczyk said. “I’m not sure when they opened up the roadway, but I know the officers didn’t leave the investigation until 5 o’clock in the morning. In fact, the investigation is still ongoing. There’s reconstruction that’s taking place.”
As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed, he noted.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, officers were kept on their toes with an afternoon car chase.
Molczyk said that incident started around 3 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 3900 block of 23rd Street. The driver, Trey Miller, 22, was a suspect in a hit-and-run accident, he noted.
Molczyk said the chase lasted approximately six minutes but was called off for safety concerns.
“We eventually terminated the pursuit because of the vehicle running up into yards and stuff,” Molczyk said. “We eventually apprehended the suspect as he was pulling into (a) residence.”
Miller was apprehended shortly following the termination of the chase; Molczyk was unsure of the exact time as of Monday morning.
“He was taken into custody and cited for leaving the scene of a property damaged accident, willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and following too closely,” Molczyk said.
No injuries took place due to the chase, though a Columbus Police Department vehicle sustained minor damages.
“(There were) no injuries, and he did intentionally run into one of the police cars, just minor damage to the police car … that’s where the criminal mischief (citation) came into play,” Molczyk said.