Pinned Camaro, car chase keep Columbus Police busy Saturday

A Camaro pinned under a semi-truck kept Columbus Police officers busy Saturday night, especially as just hours before a separate car chase occurred through town.

About 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called near the intersection of 15th Street and 33rd Avenue by Ace Hardware for a car accident that resulted in injuries, Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said.

“It appears that a Camaro was westbound on 15th Street and… the vehicle went across 33rd Avenue – 15th Street and 33rd Avenue, you can only turn right from that intersection,” Molczyk said. “…It’s a right-turn-only across all four lanes because of traffic, and there are signs that indicate that. The Camaro went straight across the four lanes and ran underneath a semi-truck.”

The driver was extracted from the vehicle then transported to Columbus Community Hospital, Molczyk added.

“Yes, there (were) injuries to the driver of the Camaro. I don’t know of his condition right now. He had extensive injuries to his head…” Molczyk said.

Police officers stayed on scene until the early morning hours of Sunday.