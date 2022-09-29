Pipeline concerns addressed: Summit Carbon Solutions answers questions

For nearly a year, Summit Carbon Solutions has been working on a pipeline project that crosses through Northwest Platte County.

Summit, since mid-2021, has partnered with ethanol manufacturers across the Midwest U.S. to help create reduced-carbon ethanol by relocating the carbon dioxide from the fermentation process, according to Summit Director of Public Affairs Jesse Harris.

"We capture the CO2 from fermentation, it's compressed to a super-critical state, it has properties of a gas and a liquid," Harris said. "It's transported from each ethanol facility to North Dakota to a permanent sequestration site where it's stored."

Currently, the project reaches across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and North and South Dakota with over 30 partner ethanol plants.

At the Sept. 27 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, Rob Latimer, a Summit representative, gave a project update on the progress of the pipeline, to which District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer rebutted that the process was not going as smoothly as presented.

"I had a lady call me and the pipeline's supposed to go right through the middle of her property," Pfeifer said at the meeting. "No way, no way she's gonna agree. You make it sound like it's really going smooth, and it's not."

Latimer responded that the company makes every effort to ensure its motivations and use of the land are understood with those they ask about the land but that they have run into similar situations in the past.

"The company's perspective is that hard work, personal discussion and engaging landowners is important to finding a solution that works," Latimer said at the meeting.

Pfeifer said the concept of a pipeline on one's property is concerning due to the many pipeline leaks over recent years.

"One of the concerns is the danger they become aware of if they rupture. They never talk about that. It's said that it affects every living thing in the area," Pfeifer said.

Harris said oftentimes the term "pipeline" sounds like a newfangled technology when it has proven itself trustworthy over time.

"There's this perception that this is new technology and that's not the case," Harris said. "Sequestration studies have been done on all sides by engineers and it's proven to be safe."

Harris added the pipelines that will cross through Platte County and many other counties and states are carrying simple carbon dioxide, as compared to materials such as oil, anhydrous ammonia and natural gas, which cover much more ground across the U.S. than Summit.

While it can be undesirable in ethanol, Harris said carbon dioxide won't harm anything in areas where it may leak, although it does replace oxygen in the immediate area of the leak until it dissipates into the atmosphere. If there somehow is a leak, however, the company will know right away, he added.

"In the unlikely event of a leak, we have an operations center in Ames (Iowa) watching 24/7 every day for any changes in pressure. Then we're able to see and respond," Harris said.

Harris added that Summit's standards for construction go beyond federal regulations regarding these kind of pipelines and that compared to natural gas, oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, their footprint in the U.S. is minimal.

"We're required to bury it two or three feet, we bury it at four feet deep. We're required to inspect 10% of our welds, we inspect 100% of our welds and make sure it's done properly," Harris said.

Pfeifer expressed his concern that this is another move by opportunistic businesses to profit off of the "Green New Deal" ideology, which he doesn't want in Platte County.

"There's all the billions of dollars being spent on the Green New Deal and that's what this is about, because it's not proven this is going to do anything as far as enhancing the atmosphere," Pfeifer said.

Harris said that while the company does work with carbon-reduction, their process makes ethanol carbonless so that ethanol producers can sell low-carbon ethanol, which demands a higher price tag from buyers in markets like California, Oregon and even Canada. They also pay property tax to the areas the pipeline passes through, Harris and Latimer said.

"It has a number of benefits. What the project is designed to do is to make it so plant partners are able to improve their carbon score and sell to low-carbon markets who will pay more for low-carbon fuel," Harris said.