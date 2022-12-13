PIWI classes make come back at YFFC

The Parents Interacting With Infants (PIWI) program is back in action at Youth and Families for Christ in Columbus.

YFFC Executive Director Katie Loseke said PIWI is a nine-week session in which parents are taught how to interact with young children in their daily lives – the children are infants up to 4 years of age.

“We set up the environment and kind of model those type of behaviors, and then teach young parents or first-time parents, or even parents who have other (kids) how to interact with their younger siblings and how they can do different things together as a family,” Loseke said.

PIWI was started at the nonprofit at least 10 years ago, Loseke added, but hadn’t been held the previous couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YFFC received funding for the program this year.

Roberta Miksch, collective impact director at the Columbus Area United Way, said the funds originate from the Nebraska Children and Family Foundation and are given by the Community and Family Partnership – all under the umbrella of the United Way.

Others are also receiving funds for PIWI classes, Miksch added. They include the St. Bonaventure preschool and Kim Parsons of Schuyler Communities for Kids, who is providing PIWI to the community of Schuyler.

“They all have some trickles of funding come to coming to them to provide that so it's awesome,” Miksch said.

A wide variety of activities are held at the PIWI classes, such as a cooking course on how parents can cook with their toddlers or while holding a baby.

Others include labeling emotions, an obstacle course and a scavenger hunt held as part of the holiday parade held downtown earlier this month. The families had to find items like stockings, trees or Christmas lights, and it required the children to practice their gross motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

“A lot of it is observation and teaching parents about how to observe your kids and find out what they're liking don't like,” Loseke said. “Younger kids can't tell us but you can see it on their emotions. You can see it when they're playing. You can see what they don't play with and so it's learning to see those signs and adapt how you are interacting with them.”

They’ve also set up different environments – such as tents, hammocks and boxes with pillows – where the families can read so the kids can learn how to love reading.

“It's letting the kids show you what they liked out of all these different environments,” Loseke said. “Then you as a parent can take those cues to try and set those things up at home and make that play more fun for them at home and still continue that learning.”

This week, the PIWI class will be making Christmas ornaments.

The PIWI classes have all been full this year, with 12 different families taking part in it. One night saw up to 19 little kids having fun, Loseke added.

“We did a really fun activity around Halloween where we did a sensory night,” Loseke said. “The kids loved that and so we had pumpkins that they were feeling the insides … their favorite thing was shucking corn. We went through buckets of corn; all the kids wanted to learn how to shuck the corn.”

Previously the PIWI program was open to the teen moms that YFFC assists but they’ve incorporated the Not Your Mother's Small Group this time around. The NYMSG attendees are women in their 20s and 30s who are aged out of YFFC and have small children.

Loseke added she’s enjoyed seeing the YFFC alumni she worked with in the club programs as adults and interacting with their own children.

“It was kind of fun to bring it back this year and do it, I'm having a lot of fun with it,” she said.

Loseke said this is her first year stepping into the program. She noted she’s gained knowledge from the classes that she can apply to her own family.

“It's just great to know what to look for and how to interact in those different items,” Loseke said. “We don't want to be a society that hands our kids a cell phone or an iPad to spend our night. We want to teach parents how to interact with their kids, how to love them and engage them.”