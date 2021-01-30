Planning to expand: Downtown store owner readies second, separate business

Downtown Columbus will soon see House of Color in a standalone location after a facelift is completed at the front of the building, along with other work.

House of Color, 2507 13th St., is currently housed in BeYOUtiful Boutique, both of which are owned by Nicole Lindhorst. The boutique, 2509 13th St., is next door to where House of Color will be moving.

The business provides services like a color analysis, so customers can find out what "color season" they are. For example, someone who is a "winter" might want to wear different colors than someone who is a "summer."

“I just learned about it less than a year ago,” Lindhorst said. “So being able to teach somebody the right colors and the right style of clothing that they should wear, to be their best and feel their best, is pretty empowering. That’s really my main objective - to make women feel their best.”

The world is a terrible place right now, Lindhorst noted, and it's important that women feel their best.

“I’ve never been afraid of color,” she added. “I’ve never been afraid to try new things. But there’s just something about knowing that when I walk into a store, I know what colors I’m looking for.”