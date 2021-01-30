Planning to expand: Downtown store owner readies second, separate business

Downtown Columbus will soon see House of Color in a standalone location after a facelift is completed at the front of the building, along with other work.
House of Color, 2507 13th St., is currently housed in BeYOUtiful Boutique, both of which are owned by Nicole Lindhorst. The boutique, 2509 13th St., is next door to where House of Color will be moving.
The business provides services like a color analysis, so customers can find out what "color season" they are. For example, someone who is a "winter" might want to wear different colors than someone who is a "summer."
“I just learned about it less than a year ago,” Lindhorst said. “So being able to teach somebody the right colors and the right style of clothing that they should wear, to be their best and feel their best, is pretty empowering. That’s really my main objective - to make women feel their best.”
The world is a terrible place right now, Lindhorst noted, and it's important that women feel their best.
“I’ve never been afraid of color,” she added. “I’ve never been afraid to try new things. But there’s just something about knowing that when I walk into a store, I know what colors I’m looking for.”
Work began Wednesday on the building and includes storefront windows to help with natural light, a full-size staircase to walk down the basement stairs and an opening between the boutique and the studio. The two will be connected and there will be new paint and flooring as well.
She said eventually the boutique will be set up with all four seasons so when someone gets their color they can shop the winter collection and purchase items for their season.
Lindhorst is a very driven person with goals, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.
“There’s not a more fitting person to do a workshop like this,” McNeil said, adding Lindhorst's energy, excitement and personality all fit. “This business really makes sense for her.”
Having a store like this is a boost for downtown Columbus, she added.
“Anytime we have something unique, it catches people’s attention,” McNeil said. “And it’s fun, and you see pictures of people having a good time and getting their colors done.”
It’s a happy experience, she said, and from seeing the photos it looks like it’s a bonding experience for a bridal shower or for visitors to make a day out of.
“In general, our downtown has grown so much,” McNeil noted. “It was kind of like musical (chair) storefronts for a part of the COVID-19 pandemic … new businesses coming in, old ones moving spaces and so that’s really cool.”
The experience can also be worked into itineraries for groups coming to town, she said.
Lindhorst said she also believes it will draw visitors in.
“People travel from all over to get their colors done,” she said. “It’s common for people to fly into Omaha from another state and drive to me to get their colors done. So it brings a whole new audience of people. It also brings people to want to shop downtown as well.”
She noted she has worked with 13th Street Again, a group of business owners wanting to bring in visitors to the downtown, on a flyer for customers to find other boutiques to build their wardrobe after the color analysis.
“It’s a great investment for yourself,” Lindhorst said. “It also helps with your future shopping and purchases.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.