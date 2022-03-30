Plant sale ending Monday

Those wanting to get a start on their gardening while supporting a good cause still have until Monday to take advantage of the Christ Lutheran School and Early Childhood Community’s Spring Plant Sale.

This is the 10th year for the event and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the school. A wide variety of plants are available, including flowers, vegetables, herbs and grass. People can visit bit.ly/3NvAFej to order and pay for the plants.

According to event organizer Michelle Marxsen, the plants can be ordered from Janet’s Jungle, which is a plant sale specialist. The plants themselves come from local Nebraska greenhouses and are delivered to the organizations holding the fundraisers. There are several Lutheran schools holding similar plant sales.

One of the most popular options available at the fundraiser are planters. Notably, people can purchase max planters for $45, patio planters for $35 and hanging baskets for $29.

So far for this year’s event, they have received 100 orders, Marxsen noted.

“We have a lot of repeat customers coming back. Some of the planters that come in are nice sellers. They're kind of grown beforehand, so they get big already,” Marxsen said. “They're good size quality planters that are ready to go to sit outside in front of your house. We have the hanging baskets, we have the garden vegetables, all kinds of different stuff that they sell.”

The plant sales are always a popular event, she added.

“Last year, we did about $23,000 in gross sales,” Marxsen said. “That is our goal again this year; that's not our profit, of course, just the amount of sales that came in for the flowers.”

The fundraiser supports Christ Lutheran School and Early Childhood Community.

“And then any technology update needs, anything that school needs, that's what the proceeds go to. So it goes right back into the school,” she added.

Christ Lutheran School head teacher Jennifer Weber noted the benefit the school receives from the plant sale.

“It has helped us to do things like update our curriculum. This year, we're hoping to update our math curriculum; that's the goal,” Weber said. “It's been a huge blessing to our school. It's also been a great time for our students to reach out to their neighbors and relatives and sometimes people that are not connected to our school at all except for the plant sale. It's been great each year to reconnect with them.”

According to Weber, the plants available through this fundraiser are of great quality.

“It's a great way to support Christ Lutheran School. And they have very good quality plants. So for those people who are gardeners, they do have really great plants,” she said.

Those who want a paper catalog or who have additional questions about the event can contact Christ Lutheran School at 402-564-3531.

Marxsen said she would encourage people to check out the event to support both a local school and the area businesses that the plants come from.

“We would love to bring anyone catalogs or information about the plant sale if they'd like to take a peek at it,” Marxsen said.

The flowers will be delivered to Christ Lutheran School. The pickup day is April 27 and those with orders of $250 or more will be able to have the first pick of the plants.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.