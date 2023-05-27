Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lumir Jedlicka, semi-retired farmer and second generation of Jedlicka to plow the soil just northeast of Schuyler, said farming is a family effort.

“Generational farmers or family farmers work hard together, sacrifice together and have that pride to see the fruit of what their work has done,” Lumir said.

Lumir’s family first settled in the Colfax County area in the early 1940s, he said. On the farmstead, one can see remnants of a “1947” written in the concrete foundation of the granary, one of, if not the oldest building standing on the property.

“The farmstead where I grew up, Amanda and Clay (Jedlicka) live there now, that was in the early ‘40s. My father came from Wilson which is up further north, there’s a Jedlicka settlement there by Wilson church,” Lumir said. “His parents came from Prague, which is in the Czech Republic.”

His father married Dorothy Mares, whose family still lives and farms very close to the Jedlickas today. Lumir’s parents started farming right after the Great Depression. He thinks that may be part of how the farm is still there today.

“I think what might be happening, you see 40 acres here and there that might be 100 years in the family name, but a lot of farms were lost when the ‘30s and ‘40s came about, there was a crash from the depression and all that,” Lumir said. “That’s what makes history, I guess, is land prices and willingness of families to sacrifice and make it go on.”

That era, he added, brought with it some technological advances that allowed his family to try new ways of doing things or even new crops.

“That’s about when irrigation was being developed also. A lot of our land, my father and mother surveyed and did leveling for gravity irrigation. The Platte Valley was a way to pump water out of the ground to make crops grow in the summer,” Lumir said. “They were blessed with that. We’ve changed mostly to pivot now but we still do a lot of gravity.”

Lumir R. Jedlicka (Lumir’s father) worked closely with his brother-in-law Victor Mares on new technologies and crops over the years, despite some things not working the way they wanted them to. Lumir’s daughter-in-law, Amanda Jedlicka, said she has heard stories about their many attempts at doing something new, stemming from long before she met her husband and Lumir’s son, Clay.

“They did a lot of work together, I remember something about a combine, they would try all kinds of different things. Before my time I know they tried wheat, sunflowers. They said sunflowers were not that awesome, they had a lot of oils and I think they did that just one year,” Amanda said.

The house as it currently sits was built in 1967, Amanda said. They built the current house closer to the road and carried everything from the original house about 50 feet to the new one. The site of the original farmhouse, she said, is marked by a large Catalpa tree.

“They (Lumir’s parents) lived here, Clay’s parents lived here (Lumir and his wife Connie) and now we live here,” Amanda said. “One of the original things we have is that Catalpa tree, we don’t want to get rid of that tree.”

Lumir’s father, upon retiring from farming, built a house about a mile away from the farm to live on and still be on the family property. Now, Lumir and Connie live there instead. Lumir’s mother, Dorothy, also put an old one-room schoolhouse she taught in for years on the property after it closed.

“It’s kind of like a museum in itself, but she instilled that pride in us to remember the past and it’s things like that that give you a feeling like you’re a part of the dirt, where you grow your roots in it,” Lumir said.

As for the current generation’s beginnings, Amanda and Clay met in high school and stuck together when Clay went to college. During the summer, Amanda said, he would return to work on the farm as is traditional of farm kids.

“It used to be a thing in high school, your parents would pull you out of school to harvest, so he always had to go harvest,” Amanda said.

Clay graduated from Southeast Community College — Milford in 2002, Amanda said, then went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a year. Amanda graduated college in 2003, and in 2007, they had their first child. Several years later, their second came along and now those two are learning the tricks of the trade.

Having kids with school and sports and the like, Amanda said, it can be difficult to balance work and life sometimes, but it’s worth it at the end of the day.

“It’s nice to see your hard work paid off from all your running around or missing this event or that event because we have to irrigate. You become very good at planning,” Amanda said. “You have to pick what your priorities are for sure.”

Amanda said the kids have grown their own crops just to try it and have learned how to work on the farm in the larger scale as well.

“Bela’s a sophomore, she’ll be done in a couple years. We have pulled her out of school so she can harvest. Dusty is in sixth grade, going into seventh and he can drive like the skid loader, payloader, he hasn’t gotten brave enough to help with harvest. He’s helped but Clay was there with him,” Amanda said.

Lumir said even in his generation tractors were fairly common on farms. While he didn’t work with any physical horses in front of him, he certainly got to work with horsepower. In his younger days, he said, even with machinery, they would work all the time.

“I’m in my 70s now and I haven’t left the area except for when I was in the service (Navy, Vietnam War). I was always farming with my parents. People my age tell stories about how we drove tractors when we were 7 or 8 years old,” Lumir said. “They thought tractors were safer than horses at that time.”

While the farm isn’t quite at the century mark many farms hope to hit, Lumir said, there is a possibility it gets there thanks to his family, past and present, who have worked hard to keep things running. There is a sense of obligation, he added, to honor that, but some people don’t find that feeling or understand it.

“There’s a feeling of guilt when you sell it, like you let your family down so you don’t want to sell it,” Lumir said. “Some people don’t have their heart in farming or don’t want that pressure.”

Using planting as a metaphor, Lumir added that roots run deep in places where a family plants itself firmly. There is an element of community that is involved in farming, he said, and having served on the farm bureau, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Legion, the military and many other places, he can attest to that and that those roots will carry on where they are planted.

“We enjoy having Clay and Amanda step in our place and take over. It’s something to be proud of, to have the next generation want to take over and have the desire to make it go on and be a historical farm,” Lumir said. “There’s a lot of excitement when 100 years comes for a farmstead but we’re not quite there yet.”