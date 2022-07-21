Planting a connection: Fantastic 4-H'ers, Northeast Nebraska Neighborworks build flower beds for Heritage House

As part of NeighborWorks Week, an event by NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska (NWNEN), local 4-H club Fantastic 4-H'ers partnered with NWNEN, local businesses and the Heritage House apartment complex to build and plant four raised flower beds and an outdoor seating arrangement.

NWNEN's goal, according to Housing Manager Rena Beran, is to provide affordable housing solutions for moderate to low-income families. Heritage House has a similar mission.

"The Heritage House is an 84-unit complex of cottage-style houses that are for low-income elderly and disabled residents," Beran said in a release sent to The Telegram. "The residents at Heritage House are an average age of 75 years old and there are currently 97 residents in the cottages."

Kristy Spawn, co-leader of the Fantastic 4-H'ers, said this is the latest in the club's efforts to connect with the community, particularly seniors.

"I think this project really helps the kids think about others beyond themselves and form a connection between the elderly and those in need with youth," Spawn said. "This isn't just a 'show up, do it and walk away' project, it's a long-term way to give back."

Spawn, who has children in the club, said the group will perform regular maintenance on the flower beds, as they have the "power and progress" flower beds in Pawnee Park and at the western entrance to town. Spawn added that the kids enjoy this type of community service.

"We’re pretty active, we like to give back to the community," Spawn said. "We’re anxious to see how the vegetables grow and see what happens, what grows well, doesn’t grow well, what residents liked and didn’t like."

Beran said that in the four raised beds, the Fantastic 4-H'ers did some research beforehand to decide what plants to put in.

"Before planting, the Fantastic 4-H’ers researched plants that are appropriate for Nebraska's climate, meet the needs of the residents, and benefit pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies," Beran said.

According to Heritage House Executive Director Bonnie McPhillips, the residents have taken to the new amenities very well.

"I'm very pleased to see the seniors sitting in the lawn furniture and watching the vegetables and flowers grow," McPhillips said. "One of the neighborhoods got together this weekend and set up a little cookout out there. It's great that people think about our residents."

The effort was made possible by several organizations, including NWNEN, The Governors Club of Excellence Grant (received by the Fantastic 4-H’ers), Heritage House Community Improvement fund, Behlen Mfg. Co. and Dales Roof Repair, Beran said.

Spawn noted the Governors Club of Excellence Grant in particular, which she helped write the application for.

"An email went out earlier this year looking for 4-H clubs to submit ideas, so Rena and I put our heads together," Spawn said. "We wrote the grant for $500 and thought if we got the $500, plus Heritage House and NeighborWorks on board, we could do this."

In addition to the grant, several local businesses helped the group achieve their goal.

"There are four raised gardens made from livestock tanks from Behlen Manufacturing. We put up two sets of patio furniture for sitting areas, from Menards," Spawn said.

Spawn added that the kids' maintenance of the beds will include some visiting time with the residents. This year, the Fantastic 4-H'ers have already sung for Heritage House residents in a talent show, and have planned more activities such as bingo.

"It's awesome for the residents. It improves their quality of life and they love it. Any time you can get different generations together, that's a great thing," McPhillips said.

McPhillips added that it's especially important to residents who don't have young people in their families who come visit.

"It's so refreshing for the older folks to be around young people, many of the seniors don’t have grandchildren in their life, so this is a great way to bring the two together," McPhillips said.