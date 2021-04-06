Planting pinwheels with purpose:Garden aims to inspire hope, safety and more for kids

Bahns added it doesn’t matter what the children’s backgrounds are - child abuse can be found in any home.

“We’re just here to give them a safe environment at school,” she said. “We (also) want to help the parents. If they have any concerns or any problems, then they’re able to come to us. We just want to have wonderful kids.”

The campaign was also a time for the children to have fun, enjoy the outdoors and conduct a science experiment, Bahns said.

Bahns said the teachers would show them how the wind blows the pinwheels and how to make them go faster or slow entirely.

But on a windy morning, the pinwheels were more often than not spinning as fast as they could.

Although kids are “resilient,” it’s important to help them in their development while also giving them a positive space, Bahns said.

“They do jump right back up but deep down inside there’s still that lingering doubt,” she said. “It’s something that’s going to happen to them. There’s always that fear within them. We want to give them a happy time and happy experience.”

Fellow preschool educator Rachel Maher agreed.