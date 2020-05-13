Planting season has arrived: Local experts share advice

Marge Prokupek has always felt a connection to agriculture.
Whether it was growing up on a dairy farm near Lindsay, or nowadays as a Master Gardener, being in the field or working on her hands and knees in the dirt has always had a sense of devotion to it.
Like most local planters, Prokupek is preparing to start the growing season in earnest. Following frost warnings last weekend, it appears the weather is in the clear to begin putting in a vegetable garden, landscaping and potting flowers.
Although her days of growing large scale on her acreage south of town are over, Prokupek still has more than enough room to keep her busy at her home in Northwest Columbus.
"Being a farm girl, springtime was the best time of the year for me to see new life," Prokupek said. "I just love nurturing plants, seeing the beauty of them as the year goes on and cultivating trees and that kind of thing for the environment. That kind of got me going."
Prokupek has been in the University of Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program for, according to her memory, 19 years. The program requires certain hours for training and volunteering then continuation of that from year to year.
Prokupek and others in the program visit retirement homes and communities to share some of their knowledge, offer educational opportunities for schoolchildren in events normally at Ag Park, maintain community gardens and offer workshops for local gardeners.
She's among many trained volunteers who are in high demand this time of year as gardens are planned and flowers are prepared.
"Cleomes is an old, standard flower. It's an annual flower. My great aunt raised them, and I was always attracted to them. I still plant them today," Prokupek said about one of her favorites. "It's got a lot of beauty and longevity behind it. Although it's an annual, it gives off seed that will reseed and come up every year. But I try to plant it fresh because it's better when it's new. The different generations of it will decline."
That's the type of knowledge Prokupek has gathered over a lifetime of learning. She has a wealth of knowledge to share but, on a basic level, breaks it down to two factors.
"Right plant in the right place," she said. "That means considering what goes where based on water, soil, sunlight and shade requirements."
Prokupek also raises a vegetable garden. She raises such vegetables as squash, tomato, peppers, beans and cucumbers.
Growing your own food has been in an upward trend recently, but even more so now due to thee to the COVID-19 pandemic. Extension Educator Kelly Feehan sees the influence of coronavirus in an overall shortage of plants in garden centers and lack of inventory for some gardening magazines. But whether there's a pandemic on or not, Feehan said the value of the activity is obvious.
"It's something you can do in your own yard, physically distanced and on your own. As always, it's good exercised and a good stress reducer," Feehan said. "It's good for us."
When beginning, Feehan advises first-time growers to first decide where to put the garden. Ideally, that means a spot in the yard that is exposed to sunlight for eight hours each day.
Soil is also a part of that consideration. Though it would be great to have soil rich in compost and organic material, Feehan understands your own backyard is what it is. Tilling and adding those necessary elements will aid the growing process if the spot chosen isn't perhaps the most perfect.
"First, don't consider soil to be dirt. Dirt is what you track in on your shoes. Soil is a very important natural resource that we should take care of," Feehan said. "You can tell. It can be really sandy or it can be a heavier clay that's sticky when you hold it in your hand. Ideally, you'd want something in between that."
Incorporating organic matter will improve the soil, not immediately, but over time if planters are diligent each season.
Once the site is selected, the next step is loosening the soil. A rototiller is best, but an afternoon on your hands and knees with a hand spade works just as well. Once the area is loosened up, raking to eliminate clumps comes next. Then it's time to plant. Before dropping seeds in, however, Feehan advises acquiring compost for a two-inch layer on top.
"It's a good idea to start small, especially if you haven't done much gardening in the past. People might be surprised how much yield they can get even off a small plot that is 10-by-10 or 10-by-20," she said. "Then you'll want to decide what to grow."
With the average final frost date now passed, planting can take place throughout May and into early June. Some vegetables are easier to grow than others, but Feehan said the selection should be based on taste, that is, what you like to eat. The more common and easier things to grow in the area include carrots, snap beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and radishes. Tomatoes tend to be the most popular local vegetable, though peppers are gaining ground.
Whatever vegetables or flowers catch a planter's fancy, Feehan at the Extension Office and Master Gardeners in the community are always willing to lend a hand. It's why, in a sense, they do it in the first place.
"I really put all of my training into consideration when I plan my landscape. That’s what we try to do as Master Gardeners; we reach out to people. If they have questions, we will give them information," Prokupek said. "If we don’t know the answer to a certain question, then we have the ability to go through UNL and the Extension to get them the right answers. We’re there for the community; for education; for sustainable landscapes and gardens."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
