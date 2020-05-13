Planting season has arrived: Local experts share advice

"It's something you can do in your own yard, physically distanced and on your own. As always, it's good exercised and a good stress reducer," Feehan said. "It's good for us."

When beginning, Feehan advises first-time growers to first decide where to put the garden. Ideally, that means a spot in the yard that is exposed to sunlight for eight hours each day.

Soil is also a part of that consideration. Though it would be great to have soil rich in compost and organic material, Feehan understands your own backyard is what it is. Tilling and adding those necessary elements will aid the growing process if the spot chosen isn't perhaps the most perfect.

"First, don't consider soil to be dirt. Dirt is what you track in on your shoes. Soil is a very important natural resource that we should take care of," Feehan said. "You can tell. It can be really sandy or it can be a heavier clay that's sticky when you hold it in your hand. Ideally, you'd want something in between that."

Incorporating organic matter will improve the soil, not immediately, but over time if planters are diligent each season.