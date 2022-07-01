Platte Center Fourth of July Celebration returns

From turtle races to demolition derbies and mud volleyball, the Platte Center Fourth of July Celebration has something for everyone. For its 50th year, the event brings back tried-and-true favorites.

Mark Borchers, chairman of the board of trustees in Platte Center, said the four-day event draws large crowds every year, especially at the parade and demolition derby.

"The parade and derby, those are the big things. We'll get over 1,000 in town for each," Borchers said.

Festivities kick off Friday, July 1 with the frog jump and turtle races at Elmwood Park at 6:30 p.m., leading into the fun run and mud volleyball on July 2.

Mud volleyball, a messy game designed for family fun, is overseen by Kelly Arndt and her husband Justin.

"It's just really fun to get together and it's a good start to the festivities," Arndt said.

Arndt and her family lived in Platte Center until about five years ago when they moved to Columbus, but they are still involved in the celebration.

"It's great seeing everyone get together and get their parade floats built," Arndt said.

Sunday will feature yard games and a water fight held by the Platte Center Fire Department as well as appearances from several food trucks and a snow cone truck, the latter being new to this year's festivities.

The demolition derby hosted by the Platte Center Fire Department and the American Legion on Monday is one of the most-heavily anticipated events at the celebration, according to derby organizer Jesse Barber.

"There's a lot of guys that call this their hometown track. For a lot of guys that’s their annual derby and where they start their year," Barber said.

Barber added that there is also a kids' derby on Big Wheel tricycles, which some parents bling out just like the derby cars.

"Some of the kids who bring big wheels, their dads bring derby cars, so they decorate the big wheels with exhaust pipes and spoilers," Barber said.

Barber said that the big wheels are entertaining, but it's an example of young people and children getting exposed to demolition derbies, which he's glad to see.

"That's the biggest thing is seeing the younger crowd getting into this," Barber said. "You'll get a 17-year-old kid just getting started bringing his family out for a half-hour, that's saying a lot. It's a family sport."

Barber said that following the parade at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, people will migrate to the derby grounds and wait until the derby starts at 2 p.m. The demolition derby is seeking a volunteer to sing the national anthem. Those interested can call 402-246-2806 to volunteer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0