Warm weather, sneakers and Fourth of July Spirit -- three things that will bring loads of fun to this upcoming Fourth of July weekend in Platte Center.

For the sixth year in a row, the Red, White and Blessed Fun Run will return, and participants of all ages are welcome to run and/or walk in an effort to raise money for the St. John's Lutheran School and Daycare.

The run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Elmwood Park in Platte Center and include a 5K run/walk, a 1 mile and a Toddler Trot for children younger than 5. Coordinator Kelsy Greisen said the Toddler Trot will kick-off the event.

"The little ones will run down the block, and everyone will get a treat," Greisen said. "Then we'll have the 1-mile and 5K races line-up, and there will also be day care open and bounce houses in the park for the parents who plan to race."

Greisen revealed prizes will be presented to the top three 1-mile and 5K finishers. Also, prizes will be awarded to the best red, white and blue dressed adults and children.

"A lot of the local and Columbus businesses donate prizes, so there will be a choice of those. For the 1-mile, the top three finishers will receive a kickball, and typically Cargill donates some meat for the 5K," Greisen said, "But the Best-Dressed is always the most fun seeing everybody go all-out in red, white and blue."

Each of the races will traverse around Platte Center, stated Co-Coordinator Kelly Kapels, excluding the Toddler Trot, which will only be a block long. There will not be a time clock available, so participants should bring their own personal watches or timers.

"All races will start at the entrance to the park, and the 5K will actually go out of town on the Central Highway intersection where at the halfway mark, there will be water station," Kapels said. "The course isn't flat, so it may be a bit challenging, although fun for everyone."

The races will not be the only attraction that day, as Greisen stated local vendors will also be present in the park, which participants can visit either before and after their race.

"Cork and Barrel will do a pop-up pub in the park and serve sparkler drinks and Bloody Mary's," Greisen said. "There will be vendors with T-shirt design presses, a wellness table with workout drink samples and even mug and tumbler designs available."

Greisen stated last year's turnout was successful with around 150 participants, and she aspires to surpass that amount this year. Those interested in participating can register online at getmeregistered.com/redwhiteandblessed5k or the day-of the race, arriving preferably 30 minutes prior. The 5K is $25, the 1-mile $15 and the Toddler Trot is $12. To guarantee a T-shirt, Greisen encourages people to sign-up today, although there will likely be a few extras available the day-of.

Kapels said the event's importance lies in the opportunity it provides for members of the St. John's Lutheran School to advocate for their faith.

"We try to promote our school and faith, getting the word out there about spreading love, regardless of anyone else's religion," Kapels said. "This is the biggest fundraiser for our school; it supports programs and other special projects, so we want more people to get come, bring their kids or grandkids and just have fun."