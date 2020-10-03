Platte Center residents known for giant pumpkins

Her grandsons are a big help.

“(A) Godsend,” she said, laughing.

Bernie’s husband of 55 years, Don, also helps out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I couldn’t do it without him,” Bernie said.

Don, though, gives a lot of credit to his wife.

“Well, she does about more with the garden and pumpkins than I do. She does about 80% and I help her sometimes roll them in,” said Don, who added he is proud. “They’re nice. Yeah, nobody around here is raising (those) big ones.”

People also stop and look, including a child who was gazing at the pumpkins out a car window on a recent day.

“Two years ago when we had (those) two big ones, we took one up to the school and the kids sat on it and took pictures. (They’d) never seen a big pumpkin like that,” Don said. “So (we) kind of left it up there for about a month.”

Four or five years ago, Bernie started growing these large pumpkins.

She was impressed with another Platte Center individual’s pumpkins, and he gave her some seed to get started.