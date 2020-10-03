Platte Center residents known for giant pumpkins

Platte Center resident Bernie Greisen might grow little- and medium-sized pumpkins, but the ones on her porch people stop to take photos of are around 100 pounds.
Bernie retired 10 years ago, but still works as a waitress at the Elks Country Club, as a clerk in the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office and raises giant pumpkins.
“I like to keep busy,” Bernie said. “That’s my retirement fun. I love going gardening. Basically my mother was a big gardener and it just kind of rolled over.”
She used to live on a farm and help her mother all the time with gardening.
“I miss the farm. I really do,” said Bernie, who has a bigger garden now that she lives in Platte Center. “Our son farms, so (our) son, daughter-in-law and three granddaughters (farm) and they love it.”
Four generations of growing, she added.
The younger generation also helps weigh and move the pumpkins.
“I have two grandsons that are deer hunters and they come out from Omaha … Those guys are like weightlifters and they weightlift on my front porch,” Bernie said. “We roll them up the trailer…we weigh the trailer and the pickup at the local (grain) elevator."
The family weighs the trailer and pick-up while empty and then again with the pumpkins in there.
Her grandsons are a big help.
“(A) Godsend,” she said, laughing.
Bernie’s husband of 55 years, Don, also helps out.
Support Local Journalism
“I couldn’t do it without him,” Bernie said.
Don, though, gives a lot of credit to his wife.
“Well, she does about more with the garden and pumpkins than I do. She does about 80% and I help her sometimes roll them in,” said Don, who added he is proud. “They’re nice. Yeah, nobody around here is raising (those) big ones.”
People also stop and look, including a child who was gazing at the pumpkins out a car window on a recent day.
“Two years ago when we had (those) two big ones, we took one up to the school and the kids sat on it and took pictures. (They’d) never seen a big pumpkin like that,” Don said. “So (we) kind of left it up there for about a month.”
Four or five years ago, Bernie started growing these large pumpkins.
She was impressed with another Platte Center individual’s pumpkins, and he gave her some seed to get started.
Bernie refers to the pumpkins as "her girls" and told the pumpkins to behave and grow, and was amazed when they did.
“Wow,” she said, widening her eyes. “Those girls behave.”
When it comes time to take them down, she buys herself a little chainsaw from Menards and cuts the pumpkins up in chunks.
“My husband and I will get them hollowed out,” Bernie said. “People (have) asked me for the pumpkin seeds already.”
Although she’s too busy for jack-o-lanterns, she appreciates the pumpkins for what they are.
“They’re just beautiful in themselves,” she said. “The beauty of the bigness.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.