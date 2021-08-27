Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosting first-ever banquet

A local organization whose purpose is to educate youths about nature and conservation is preparing to hold a banquet to continue to help children in that pursuit.
The Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever (PF) will host its inaugural banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third St. in Columbus. The event – which is for the entire family - will consist of a dinner and both a silent and live auction.
“We really want to get kids outdoors,” PF President Casey Schwarting said. “There are some youngsters that have places to hunt or there are people who don’t hunt but have an interest in it so that’s where we come in.”
Pheasants Forever is a non-profit conservation organization that focuses on the protection and enhancement of pheasant and other wildlife populations throughout the U.S. It undertakes those endeavors through habitat improvement, land management, education and public awareness, according to the Platte County chapter’s press release.
The press release also noted, “PF is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management policies and programs. PF is the only national conservation organization that empowers local chapters with the responsibility to determine how 100 % of their locally-raised conservation funds are spent.”
For the banquet, a meal ticket and membership costs $50, a ticket couple – which is two meals and one membership - is $70 and the youth prices are $20 for a ringneck membership and a ticket.
Raffle items include firearms, two youth lifetime hunting permits and various other outdoor gear.
To purchase tickets for the event, contact Schwarting at 402-270-0511 or at caseyschwarting@gmail.com.
“(The banquet) really excites me (because I’m) able to share this opportunity with my family, close friends and such a great community,” PF Vice President AJ Palensky said. “I’m ecstatic.”
The banquet proceeds will specifically go toward the local chapter’s wildlife habitat, youth conservation and education efforts, Schwarting said.
“All of our money stays in Platte County,” he said. “It doesn’t go anywhere else.”
PF also has its No Child Left Indoors initiative, a national movement directed at getting kids away from their electronic devices and instead for them to enjoy the outdoors, wildlife and nature. The initiative has been supported through youth habitat projects, family community events and outdoor education programs held by volunteers and chapters.
Palensky said the community has been encouraging of the local chapter’s goals. He added because of that PF can show kids some amazing areas in the county.
“Platte County offers some of the best public hunting ground in the state for birds,” he said. “We want the next generation of hunters to experience that as well.”
Schwarting said the chapter helps families who want to hunt by providing the necessary equipment and areas.
“It’s all about the youth. That’s our big focus,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.