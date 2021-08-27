Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosting first-ever banquet

A local organization whose purpose is to educate youths about nature and conservation is preparing to hold a banquet to continue to help children in that pursuit.

The Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever (PF) will host its inaugural banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third St. in Columbus. The event – which is for the entire family - will consist of a dinner and both a silent and live auction.

“We really want to get kids outdoors,” PF President Casey Schwarting said. “There are some youngsters that have places to hunt or there are people who don’t hunt but have an interest in it so that’s where we come in.”

Pheasants Forever is a non-profit conservation organization that focuses on the protection and enhancement of pheasant and other wildlife populations throughout the U.S. It undertakes those endeavors through habitat improvement, land management, education and public awareness, according to the Platte County chapter’s press release.