Platte County 4-H Council's award scholarships

The Platte County 4-H Council not long ago awarded its annual 2021 scholarships to outstanding 4-H members. Each recipient will receive $250 toward their college expenses.

Ella Meyer, daughter of Jamie and Jenny Meyer of Columbus, has been a member of the Northern Lites 4-H Club and active in the swine project. Meyer plans to Creighton University majoring in history or political science.

Maddisen Schulz, daughter of Steve and Tracy Schulz of Shelby, is a member of The Wranglers 4-H Club and has been a very active member in the horse project. Schulz plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney, majoring in secondary education.

Miranda Swanson, daughter of Jim and Sandra Swanson of Columbus, has been a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club and the 4-H Junior Leaders club. Swanson plans to attend Peru State College and major in the pre-nursing program.

Congratulations to these outstanding 4-H members and best of luck to each of them as they transition to college later this year.

Learn more about 4-H at 4h.unl.edu, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nebraska4H/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nebraska4h. For more information, contact the author – Jill A. Goedeken (jgoedeken2@unl.edu) or 402-563-4901.

Jill Goedeken is a 4-H and youth development extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Platte County.

