Platte County adjusts budget for CDBG funds

The Platte County Clerk’s Office has adjusted the County’s budget to reflect the County’s use of funds from a Community Development Block Grant.
The money has been paid to a group based out of Humphrey that had applied for the federal money through the grant fund. That group received help from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in order to help them with the grant money.
The money is slated to be used to hire staff and improve business performance. Once the grant money is received, the County can file for a voucher for the company through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Platte County Clerk Diane Pinger said that following a meeting with County Treasurer Jenny Reppert, the two agreed to reopen the budget in order to fit the payment for the grant inside the current budget. Pinger said that normally, the office does not assume that the CDBG money will be placed into the budget.
“When I do the budget, I don’t anticipate any payout,” Pinger said. “I was working on it three or four weeks ago and I noticed that there wasn’t enough money in the expense part and there’s not enough projected money in the revenue in the treasurer’s office. We (needed) to open up the budget to increase the expected revenue and the expense, at least by $24,000.”
Pinger said that once the grant money was paid, the County had no other obligations for federal CDBG grant money on the docket for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“We can pay them the $42,000 that they requested,” Pinger said. “Once that’s paid out, there’s no more CDBG grants. That’s the only one (for the county).”
In other board happenings:
*The Platte County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a series of payments for new laptops, complete with accessories, for the Child Support Enforcement Unit. Money for the laptops came from the child support fund, which reimbursed the office’s general fund for the expense. The overall cost was in the $3,500 range combined.
Breanna Anderson, chief deputy for the Platte County Attorney’s Office, said that the reason for the reimbursement came from County Attorney Carl Hart, who asked that the office provide money from the general fund that would be reimbursed by Child Support Enforcement.
“Carl (Hart) said that he wanted all electronics to come out of the capital fund because we could keep track of it,” Anderson said. “The child support budget would reimburse for that amount.”
*The bridge on Monastery Road is slated to open this week. Jane Cromwell, an administrative assistant with the Platte County Highway Department, said that barricades would be removed either Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Also, the signage for the newly christened James Wilke Memorial Bridge has arrived and was just waiting for the go-ahead to be placed on the road.
*The county received $2.9 million as part of the newest iteration of the CARES Act. Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said that he was going to follow up on why the money was placed there and how it would be used for the county’s mitigation work.
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.