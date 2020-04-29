Platte County adjusts budget for CDBG funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Platte County Clerk’s Office has adjusted the County’s budget to reflect the County’s use of funds from a Community Development Block Grant.

The money has been paid to a group based out of Humphrey that had applied for the federal money through the grant fund. That group received help from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in order to help them with the grant money.

The money is slated to be used to hire staff and improve business performance. Once the grant money is received, the County can file for a voucher for the company through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Platte County Clerk Diane Pinger said that following a meeting with County Treasurer Jenny Reppert, the two agreed to reopen the budget in order to fit the payment for the grant inside the current budget. Pinger said that normally, the office does not assume that the CDBG money will be placed into the budget.

“When I do the budget, I don’t anticipate any payout,” Pinger said. “I was working on it three or four weeks ago and I noticed that there wasn’t enough money in the expense part and there’s not enough projected money in the revenue in the treasurer’s office. We (needed) to open up the budget to increase the expected revenue and the expense, at least by $24,000.”