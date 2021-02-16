 Skip to main content
Platte County announces theft of funds
Platte County announces theft of funds

  Updated
Platte County Courthouse

The Platte County Courthouse in downtown Columbus.

 MATT LINDBERG, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

The Platte County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that the county is the victim of theft of electronic funds.

A press release said that "a number of transactions in a total undisclosed amount" of funds were electronically transferred to “unknown individuals” via a bank account associated with the Platte County Courthouse. A potential point of compromise was discovered by elected officials and disabled. An attempt to reverse the transfers has been initiated.

A timeline of the event is not outlined in the communication.

Any remaining amounts not recovered will be submitted to Platte County’s insurance carrier for possible reimbursement, the communication states. The county has undertaken steps to “reduce vulnerability and protect against future attacks and compromises,” though the press release does not mention what those steps are.

“Platte County continues to cooperate with the Nebraska State Patrol and federal entities, along with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office which are investigating the matter,” the press release said. “To ensure the security and investigation integrity, no further details can be shared with the public at this time.”

