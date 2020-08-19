Platte County Board and Ag Society to team up

“There had been a lot of talk back and forth, but when it finally came time to get moving we – the City and the County – signed a resolution saying that we were going to work with each other. We just did the same thing with the Ag Society to discuss the county fair and where we go from here, how we improve it,” Engdahl said.

According to Engdahl, the Board and Ag Society have talked to Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley about the agreement, too. At this time, the City is not included in the agreement, but Engdahl said Bulkley was excited about the prospect of improvements to Ag Park and the fair.

Plans for any potential projects aren’t even in their infancies yet, though. Pillen said the Board and Ag Society are still in the first steps of the agreement.

“There’s nothing specific at this point. Could be upgrades to the current Ag Park, could be a new Ag Park. It could be anything at this point in time,” Pillen said.

Pillen noted that any improvements will take time as the Ag Society and Board deliberate together.