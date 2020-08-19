Platte County Board and Ag Society to team up

The Platte County Board of Supervisors and the Platte County Agricultural Society will be teaming up to make improvements to the Ag Park facilities in the future.
Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus, is owned by the Ag Society. Notably, it is where the Platte County Fair is held each year. In the past, any major changes to the facilities would fall on the shoulders of the Ag Society.
Ag Society Chairman Brock Pillen said the idea of making an agreement between the Board and the Ag Society came about during general discussions between the two groups.
“County money comes to the Ag Society for the fair. Given how that works, that’s how our two boards got together to start this process of a formal agreement to look together at the future of Ag Park,” Pillen said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the groups decided to make a formal agreement for two reasons.
“Officially, we just want to say we’re working together. And we want the public to know that. Because who knows, the public may come up with a great idea,” Engdahl said.
Engdahl said the agreement is similar to the one the Board and City of Columbus made when planning for the E-911 Joint Communications Center located inside the administration building of the Columbus Municipal Airport, 1308 Bill Babka Drive.
“There had been a lot of talk back and forth, but when it finally came time to get moving we – the City and the County – signed a resolution saying that we were going to work with each other. We just did the same thing with the Ag Society to discuss the county fair and where we go from here, how we improve it,” Engdahl said.
According to Engdahl, the Board and Ag Society have talked to Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley about the agreement, too. At this time, the City is not included in the agreement, but Engdahl said Bulkley was excited about the prospect of improvements to Ag Park and the fair.
Plans for any potential projects aren’t even in their infancies yet, though. Pillen said the Board and Ag Society are still in the first steps of the agreement.
“There’s nothing specific at this point. Could be upgrades to the current Ag Park, could be a new Ag Park. It could be anything at this point in time,” Pillen said.
Pillen noted that any improvements will take time as the Ag Society and Board deliberate together.
“I think it’s the role of our two boards to start the initial phases and come to some sort of thoughts of what we think potentially could be best for the county and Platte County Ag Society. Then we would be looking to public input at that time,” Pillen said.
The public input part of things is months – if not years – off from now, though, Pillen added.
“We’re talking about the future of the county fair and the facility,” Engdahl said. “Everything is on the table.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
