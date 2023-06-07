Construction is expected to start in the next month on a new communications tower in Platte County.

Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said the current Shady Lake Road tower was built in 1950 and no longer meets today’s standards. The plan is to demolish the current tower and the two small buildings there, and then build a new tower and purchase a communications building.

Last summer the Platte County Board of Supervisors OK’d allocating $413,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project, the Telegram reported in July 2022.

Minutes from the board’s May 9 meeting report that supervisors approved a $262,521 bid from Sabre Towers to replace the current communications tower and authorized the chairman to sign a contract.

During the board’s regular meeting on June 6, supervisors OK’d a number of bids relating to the project.

“We've signed the contract,” Hofbauer told the board. “They're supposed to be out to stake here in the next week or two, and start construction here in the next 30 days, hopefully, be done by the end of July or the first of August.”

A communications building is part of the project and fits within the funds earmarked for the project. Hofbauer said they went through a company called Tower Direct, which provides telecommunications equipment including refurbished buildings. Hofbauer said this building would be a 10x16 concrete structure that would come pre-wired.

The cost of the building is $32,445. Hofbauer recommended the board approve an additional amount not to exceed $10,000 for a concrete pad for the structure.

Supervisors also approved two bids for demolitions relating to the project.

One had been for $14,564.05 for the demo of the current tower; Hofbauer said this will require a crane due to the tower’s proximity to power lines. The other was for $1,750 for the demo of the two buildings there.

Similarly, supervisors gave the green light for $3,789.95 to be spent on a new warning siren.

Hofbauer said that he previously asked for board approval to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to help pay for a siren. It would be put up near the Columbus Powerhouse, which is located north of Columbus.

Hofbauer said for the grant he also submitted a request for sirens to be placed north of Columbus High School and in the Village of Lindsay near the water tower. Both the City of Columbus and the Village of Lindsay would pay for the sirens in their respective municipal boundaries, he added.

The county was approved for the grant, he said, with federal changes resulting in FEMA covering 90% of the cost; the $3,789.95 amount is Platte County’s 10% share.

In other business, supervisors OK’d the salary for the new director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

District 1 Supervisor John Harms reported that Theresa Grape, who has been a staple in the community for a number of years, has accepted the position and is expected to start on June 22.

“She definitely has the passion, the drive; has a lot of great ideas,” Harms said. “I think she's going to be a great fit for the position and help grow, promote and expand the Columbus area and Platte County area.”

The salary they are offering her – $62,500 – is a little higher due to her experience and skills that will help bring revenue into the area, he said.

“We don't have a permanent second person on staff with the Columbus Visitors Bureau at this time, so the budget should be able to absorb that pretty easily,” Harms added. “The budget will probably grow over the next couple of years with some of the expansion coming to Columbus.”

In other county news, Harms gave an update on the status of the City of Columbus providing emergency medical services (EMS) to the Duncan Rural and Columbus Rural fire protection districts.

For several years, the city had been providing EMS to those two fire districts at no charge and with no formal agreement in place. The city contacted the county last fall about putting together an agreement with the fire districts to pay their part.

From the city’s perspective, as noted during the last county board meeting, the city needs another ambulance staffed in order to serve both the citizens of Columbus and the two fire districts. That would require the hire of six additional personnel at a cost of $600.000.

By state law, the city is not required to provide those services.

On the county’s side, they are unable to legally raise the two fire districts’ levies to an amount that would generate $600,000. Although the city has suggested the county establish a separate, countywide EMS levy, county officials have stated they believe that to be unfair to the Platte County citizens who reside outside of the Duncan Rural and Columbus Rural fire districts.

However, the two fire districts’ levies could be increased enough to generate a total of $300,000. The latest offer made to the city had been for $300,000 per year for two years, so more options could be considered.

Harms said a decision needs to be made by July 1 on whether the city’s offer of $600,000 will be accepted; if nothing is agreed upon at that time, the city plans to stop providing EMS to the two fire districts on Oct. 1 of this year.

“Taxpayers outside of the city are paying sales tax when they lodge, when they go out to eat or go to a movie, and they're helping pay for these buildings that were approved from the city,” Harms added. “There's definitely a need for both rural fire districts I believe to pitch in but not to the $600,000 mark.”

County officials have been and will continue to research the available options.

District 3 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said she has been in contact with Election Commissioner Eryn Roberts on what would need to be done for a countywide election for a separate EMS levy.

Kwapnioski added she spoke with Priority Medical, which provides EMS to Columbus Community Hospital, and they said they do not have the staffing to provide those services to the two rural fire districts at this time.

“By state statute, the city is not responsible to provide that and neither is the county, neither are the fire districts,” District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said. “Nobody has the responsibility but everybody knows we’ve got to take care of our people.”

The Platte County Board of Supervisors also:

Approved a number of security measures for the district probation building: $18,834.38 for interior construction to add things such as controlled access, $20,349.73 for outdoor security cameras and $23,005.24 for exterior door locks and buzzers. Harms said the probation staff members have had issues with individuals damaging tires and hit-and-run incidences.

Deferred to a committee a $1,642,685 bid for infrastructure upgrades to the Platte County Detention Center. The county had allocated $548,000 for this work but with the bid coming in high and Sheriff Ed Wemhoff stating how important the upgrades were, the county’s finance and building/grounds committees will make a recommendation. The county has 45 days to accept the bid.