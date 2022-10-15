Platte County Board briefs - Oct. 14

Purchases approved

The Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a number of purchases at its regular meeting Oct. 11.

Supervisors OK’d the $1,287 purchase of a new computer for the Platte County Diversion Program and Juvenile Services. Teri Schuller of juvenile services said that although the current computer works fine, they learned from IT it’s outdated and is at the point where it can no longer be updated.

Additionally, the board approved emergency medical dispatch software as well as an interface license from Central Square, which is a case management system, for the Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center (JCC). It was a cost of $51,502.31.

According to JCC Communications Director Rachel Pensick, the emergency medical dispatch software will give dispatchers instructions to give to patients prior to the arrival of on scene help. This can include administering CPR and how to help someone who is choking.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office also had some of its software renewal approved at a total cost of $18,525.25. Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said $7,531.65 of the cost would come out of sheriff’s department budget and $10,993.50 would come out of the detention budget.

Furthermore, the board OK’d renewing a three year contract with Maximus, which helps calculate the cost of having a child support office in the Platte County Courthouse. As noted during the meeting, it’s a complicated process to figure out the cost and the county will receive a reimbursement for having the office in the courthouse.

The cost is $5,200 per year – a total of $15,600 for three years.

Great Western Bank property tabled

The board tabled action on occupants of the former Great Western Bank property, which is located behind the courthouse.

Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said supervisors received responses from county department heads about the possibility of some offices moving to that building but the board wasn’t ready to fully discuss the matter further.

District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said there were other agencies the county is affiliated with that she believed should also be part of those discussions.

Micek said those agencies would be involved to a point but would not make final decisions for the county board.

“That's going to be our decision on who goes into that building. And what's best for taxpayers in Platte County and what's best for the citizens that live with Platte County,” Micek said.

In other county property news, the board is also looking at updates to the courthouse and the detention center.

Micek noted these final costs could end up being quite expensive, and it was noted that the American Rescue Plan Act committee is taking that into consideration in its talks on how to spend the county’s ARPA money.

Highway department update

Supervisors heard an update from the Platte County Highway Department.

Notably, data will be provided at a later meeting regarding traffic on 280th Avenue and speed studies will be completed. The road was striped differently due to the traffic in that area. There will also be sign changes, if the board approves it at a later date.

A second round of bridge inspections is being completed, as are culvert replacements.

In similar news, Brian Soulliere will be the new acting highway superintendent, to be made official on Oct. 25.