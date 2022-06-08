Platte County Board of Supervisors briefs - June 7

New judge introduces himself

Jason Bergevin, the new judge for the Fifth Judicial District Court, told the Platte County Board of Supervisors on June 7 that he will take his oath of office next Friday.

Earlier this year, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Bergevin to the position following the retirement of Robert R. Steinke. The Fifth Judicial District covers Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.

Bergevin has been an attorney for 17 years, which he spent the entire time as a prosecutor. He said he’ll wrap up his career as a practicing attorney in a few weeks.

He said he came to introduce himself to the supervisors as there will most likely be times that the court will ask for resources.

“As long as I am leading the district court in Platte County, we will strive to be good stewards of the county's resources,” Bergevin said. “I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a district court judge here. I'm excited to join you in serving the people.”

Board OK’s equipment

Also during its regular June 7 meeting, supervisors approved the purchase of two Motorola call station nomad positions for the Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center (JCC).

“These are two completely mobile 911 call-taking positions, just like we would have in dispatch. We can take them, set them up to a power source, we have a cellular phone connection,” JCC Communications Director Rachel Pensick said.

Notably, these will be beneficial if the JCC building has to ever be evacuated or if a mobile command is needed, she noted.

If the JCC was evacuated at this moment, 911 calls would be rolled over to another communications center in this region, however, that information must still be given to the JCC so they can dispatch whatever resources are needed.

“This is the first step in creating some back up positions that are off site from the JCC,” Pensick said.

Pensick asked for the county board’s approval to OK $25,580.67 of the cost being taken out of JCC’s operating funds. The remaining $24,681.54 amount would be taken out of the JCC’s set aside funding, which is held by the City of Columbus, she added.

