Platte County board redistricts

Platte County now has a newly redistricted map.

After a lengthy discussion at the Platte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning meeting, a redistricting option that would have created a majority-minority county board district was defeated in a 3-4 vote.

The board voted on two proposed maps at its meeting -- map 4 and map 5.

Map 5 was the option that was approved in a 5-2 vote, with Supervisors Jerry Engdahl, Ron Pfeifer, Jim Scow, Jerry Micek and Bob Lloyd voting for and Supervisors Kim Kwapnioski and Fred Liss voting against. Map 5 does not contain a majority-minority district.

The board voted on map 4 before accepting map 5, but map 4 did not pass. Kwapnioski, Liss and Scow voted for, while Engdahl, Pfeifer, Micek and Lloyd voted against map 4.

Map 4 would have turned one of the county supervisor districts into a majority-minority district with a high concentration of Hispanic or Latino residents.

"The issue that we have right now is that … the (Hispanic or Latino community's) vote is diluted amongst three to four districts," Platte County Deputy Attorney Jose Rodriguez said at the meeting.

Rodriquez was at the meeting to give the board legal advice on the map option that would hold up best to any potential lawsuits. By creating a majority-minority district to concentrate the Platte County Hispanic or Latino community's vote, Rodriguez indicated that map 4 would put the county in a stronger legal position in a court case accusing the county of suppressing the minority population's vote.

While the Platte County board passed on the creation of a majority-minority district, such districts have been adopted in neighboring Colfax County, where 45.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

"Colfax County actually has three (county board) districts, all districts are majority-minority," Rodriguez said.

Platte County's map options were created with help from gWorks, a mapping software company based in Omaha. The county contracted with gWorks for the redistricting to help speed the process along, as did many other Nebraska political subdivisions this year.

"(Map 4 is) based on statutes and laws -- that's how they came up with that information," Kwapnioski said at the meeting. "It's not that they just thought, 'Oh let's put that there.' It's based on laws and things that have happened."

Part of the legal concern seemed to stem from the fact that right now, the racial make-up of the board does not reflect that of the county. Platte County has the seventh highest minority population percentage of Nebraska's 93 counties. Hispanic or Latino people account for most of Platte County's minority population, but none of Platte County's board members identify as Hispanic or Latino. At Tuesday's meeting, a couple of supervisors pointed out that a Hispanic or Latino person has never even run for the Platte County board.

However, Rodriguez said the fact that Hispanic or Latino candidates have run for other elected positions in the county, and failed to be elected, indicates the possible existence of a white voting block that consistently defeats minority candidates. If a Hispanic or Latino person did run for the county board and was defeated because of a white voting block, the county could find itself on the losing end of a lawsuit. In such a case, redistricting according to map 4 would put the county in a stronger legal position.

"The problem is that if their vote is subsequently diluted, you're put in a less defensible position in court versus if their vote is constructed in a way that would give them the opportunity to elect someone of their choosing," Rodriguez said.

At the meeting, Pfeifer worried that concentrating the Hispanic or Latino community in one district could be seen as packing. Not in this case, Rodriguez said -- instead, not creating a majority-minority district could put the county in a position where it could be accused of cracking.

"This isn't packing in the way we see it in southern districts on the East Coast," Rodriguez said. "...In this situation, I don't think that we're using it to discriminate against any group. If anything … it would be empowering a group, as they would be able to vote as a group within the community."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

