Platte County briefs - April 29

Supervisors approve to continue supporting CASA; hear nonprofit’s annual report

The Platte County Board of Supervisors OK’d to continue supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties for the fiscal year of 2022-23 during its Tuesday meeting.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides court-appointed volunteer advocacy ensuring that each child who experiences neglect or abuse can be safe and have a permanent home.

CASA Connection Executive Director Susan Jarecki said the nonprofit was asking for the same amount of funding which is $20,000. The funding will go toward the cost of programming, she added.

Jarecki said Colfax County provides $10,000 in addition to Platte’s funding.

CASA also presented its annual report to the board.

Jarecki noted between both Colfax and Platte counties, CASA saw 60 new cases.

CASA has seen changes over the past year as it expanded its services to Nance County. Jarecki said the nonprofit is training a few volunteers within that county.

She said Nance County is not contributing funds to CASA at the moment as such costs are being covered by Columbus Area United Way funding. She added when Nance County will provide funding has yet to be determined.

“We just got over there and started training the volunteers over there,” Jarecki said.

County approves special designated permit for event at Camp Pawnee

Later this summer, residents will have a chance to listen to a plethora of different tunes as well as enjoy a cold drink.

The supervisors approved a special designated permit for VJN doing business as Down Under Lunge for the 2022 Power and Progress Music Festival held at Camp Pawnee. The concert will be held June 2-5.

The permit will allow the festival to have a beer garden.

Tickets cost $45 online at bit.ly/3kmxng5 or $40 by visiting Not Your Grandfather’s Smoke and Vapor.

The festival – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary – will have over 20 artists on three stages over the four days. The music includes The Midland Band, Kris Lager Band Universe Contest, Funk Trek, Head Change, Gleam, Phandemic (Phish tribute band), Ruegazz and more.

As previously reported, the Power and Progress Music Festival was started by Tom Adelman, Craig Mustard and the other members of The Midland Band. The concert was created as a way for residents to enjoy a music festival.

The concert started in 2011 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t held in 2020.

