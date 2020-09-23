Platte County budget approved, property tax rate to increase

Platte County’s property tax rate will increase from last year, a difference of .003 percentage points.
This year’s levy will be approximately .210%, which is a slight increase over last year’s levy of approximately .207%. The County set the property tax request for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at approximately $12 million. Last year, the property tax request was set at approximately $11.5 million.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors gathered for a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Monday to adopt the property tax request and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The special meeting was scheduled after confusion over the budget at the board’s Sept. 15 regular meeting led to a delay in getting the budget adopted and the property tax request set. The trouble ultimately stemmed from a typo with an incorrect percentage in one of the documents to be approved.
Some board members also had questions about why this year’s operating expenses are considerably less than last year’s. Last year’s approved operating expenses were approximately $57 million and this year’s are approximately $52 million.
Before Monday’s special meeting, County Clerk Diane Pinger sat down with Assistant Highway Superintendent Jane Cromwell and Budget Committee member and District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow to go over the budget with a fine-tooth comb.
They discovered that though last year’s total budget was more than $4 million greater than this year’s, much of the spending that was budgeted for last year did not take place.
“It was higher because there were projects that were scheduled, that were budgeted for and the flood put the kibosh on those projects. They were bridge projects, road projects,” Pinger said to the Telegram, referencing the 2019 historic floods that caused significant damage in the area and around the state.
The most significant contributors, Scow told the Telegram, were bridge projects that the County had budgeted to take place.
Although the County has approved its total levy, there is no way to know for certain what the final levy will be. The final property tax on a piece of property is the sum of the rates levied by each government entity that serves that piece of property.
In other words, Platte County's property tax request is only a portion of the total property tax levy that residents will pay. Each resident pays taxes to support the institutions that operate in their area – their schools, ag societies, natural resource districts (NRDs), rural fire districts and townships, cities and villages.
The final property tax levy will be clearer in a few weeks. The Board is required to ratify the tax rates and levies of the various entities in the county by Oct. 15. At that time, it will be possible to calculate actual property tax levies for different areas, depending on the levies of the entities in a given place.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
