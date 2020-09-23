Platte County budget approved, property tax rate to increase

They discovered that though last year’s total budget was more than $4 million greater than this year’s, much of the spending that was budgeted for last year did not take place.

“It was higher because there were projects that were scheduled, that were budgeted for and the flood put the kibosh on those projects. They were bridge projects, road projects,” Pinger said to the Telegram, referencing the 2019 historic floods that caused significant damage in the area and around the state.

The most significant contributors, Scow told the Telegram, were bridge projects that the County had budgeted to take place.

Although the County has approved its total levy, there is no way to know for certain what the final levy will be. The final property tax on a piece of property is the sum of the rates levied by each government entity that serves that piece of property.

In other words, Platte County's property tax request is only a portion of the total property tax levy that residents will pay. Each resident pays taxes to support the institutions that operate in their area – their schools, ag societies, natural resource districts (NRDs), rural fire districts and townships, cities and villages.