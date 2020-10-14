Platte County Clerk's Office hiring

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the meeting, Micek made the request that cross-training be completed for the Clerk's Office over the course of the next 18 months and the rest of the board agreed.

Whoever is hired in the now full-time clerical position will be cross-trained from the get-go, Pinger told the Telegram. The individual who fills the position will need to be good with computers and programs like Excel, Pinger said.

It will be a full-time job, requiring 40 hours of work per week. During the meeting, Pinger said the pay will start at $14.75 per hour.

The board also discussed possible ways of handling the County's need for more budget expertise.

The County had trouble with the budget in September when confusion over how to read it and some minor errors led to a delay in getting it approved.

"These budgets are a big deal. And so is making sure that we're dotting our i's and crossing our t's — that we have some checks and balances in place," Kwapnioski told the Telegram.

The County's budget issues were eventually resolved and the budget was approved, but the situation seems to have some shed light on a need for more municipal budget knowledge in county offices, especially during budget season in the late summer and early fall.