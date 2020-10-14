Platte County Clerk's Office hiring

The Platte County Clerk's Office is looking to fill a new full-time position.
The position already existed in a part-time capacity but, during the Platte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday meeting, County Clerk Diane Pinger said turnover rates for the job have been high.
"The position has been always part-time. But it's come our attention that Diane has hired people and they leave because it's only a part-time position," District 7 Supervisor and Personnel Committee Chair Kim Kwapnioski told the Telegram.
Kwapnioski said that the revolving door of people in the clerical position has held up cross-training, the need for which has grown increasingly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cross-training involves making sure that more than one person is capable of doing a task.
"If any one of her (Pinger's) girls went out, we would have problems with things shutting down," Kwapnioski said.
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek also emphasized the importance of cross-training during the meeting.
"There hasn't been any cross-training done in there (the Clerk's Office)," Micek told the Telegram. "And there definitely needs to be cross-training. It's important because we do the payroll in there, we do all the bill paying and if one of those people is gone, we don't have anybody cross-trained to do those."
During the meeting, Micek made the request that cross-training be completed for the Clerk's Office over the course of the next 18 months and the rest of the board agreed.
Whoever is hired in the now full-time clerical position will be cross-trained from the get-go, Pinger told the Telegram. The individual who fills the position will need to be good with computers and programs like Excel, Pinger said.
It will be a full-time job, requiring 40 hours of work per week. During the meeting, Pinger said the pay will start at $14.75 per hour.
The board also discussed possible ways of handling the County's need for more budget expertise.
The County had trouble with the budget in September when confusion over how to read it and some minor errors led to a delay in getting it approved.
"These budgets are a big deal. And so is making sure that we're dotting our i's and crossing our t's — that we have some checks and balances in place," Kwapnioski told the Telegram.
The County's budget issues were eventually resolved and the budget was approved, but the situation seems to have some shed light on a need for more municipal budget knowledge in county offices, especially during budget season in the late summer and early fall.
"I think that with the amount of business we do at the County and the amount of dollars we spend, I don't see anyone with a good accounting background in the building," District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow said during the meeting.
The board called Scow on the telephone during the meeting to include him in discussions about the clerical position and how to meet the County's need for budgeting expertise. Otherwise, Scow was absent from the board meeting due to concern that he may have been exposed to COVID-19.
But District 6 Supervisor and Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl was back in action at the board meeting following his own hospitalization for COVID-19 in September.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
