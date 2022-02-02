Platte County contemplates ARPA

Platte County's plans for moving ahead with American Rescue Plan Act funds took a more cohesive shape on Tuesday morning, although the county is still waiting to allocate any money.

So far, the county has received roughly $3 million from ARPA, a federal COVID-19 relief bill. At a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Platte County Board of Supervisors briefly discussed a couple of proposals submitted by community organizations requesting ARPA funds.

As of the Tuesday morning board meeting, proposals had been submitted to support infrastructure development for a Habitat for Humanity of Columbus subdivision, another for utilities to the casino and horse track being planned near Columbus and one from the Columbus Area United Way.

District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd also indicated that the Village of Monroe is planning to submit something soon, too, and District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said she is working to get information on a proposal pertaining to a potential broadband project.

In January, after Habitat and the casino project presented at two consecutive board meetings requesting ARPA funds, the county put out a call for proposals on projects that might be eligible for the federal aid money. At the time, the county asked for proposals to be submitted no later than the end of January.

After discussing things on Tuesday, though, it looks like the county will continue accepting proposals until around mid-February.

Originally, the board created a committee to deal with the ARPA funding. Kwapnioski and Supervisors Jerry Engdahl and Fred Liss were on that committee. On Tuesday, Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the same group should be responsible for meeting on the ARPA topic.

The hope is that, with input from the committee, the board will be able to act on the proposals after they are received, although it probably won't be at the next board meeting on Feb. 15.

"(I want to be) making sure we are vetting the whole process, making sure our i's are dotted and our t's are crossed. ... That is going to take longer. I don't know that we'll have decisions on the 15th," Kwapnioski said.

Engdahl also said it may be difficult for groups to submit proposals until there is more clarity on the types of projects that the county may support with ARPA funds.

Platte County Chief Deputy Attorney Breanna Anderson-Flaherty pointed out that the county has time to make its decisions.

"You have to have your funding obligated or committed by 2023. ... Whatever you're doing can go through 2026. ... You do have quite a bit of time to allocate this money," Anderson-Flaherty said.

Even so, Micek said timing will make a difference on some of the proposals the county has received so far.

In any case, it remains unclear when the county plans to make decisions, although Micek did lay out a potential process during Tuesday's meeting.

The board members also clarified that the mid-February proposal deadline will pertain only to the $3 million the county has received so far, rather than the approximately $6.5 million ARPA amount the county may ultimately be awarded.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

