Platte County Courthouse reopening next week

“The screening itself takes no more than a minute, but it’s a very active screening. Even if you visit the courthouse every day or if you start to answer the question before it’s read, our screeners are very diligent about asking each question thoroughly and then proceeding. But it’s a very efficient process,” Blaser said, during the meeting.

The courthouse sees about 474 people per day, according to the sheriff’s annual report, although numbers will likely be higher than that for the first couple weeks after reopening. Blaser said that won’t be a problem. At some reopened businesses, she said, they have been able to process hundreds of employees in an hour.

According to Blaser, the reviews of the screenings have been very positive and that most people — regardless of a building’s mask policy — will take a surgical loop mask when one is offered. Blaser said the hospital has adjusted its screening process as time has gone on and more information about COVID-19 has become available.

Blaser said screeners use an infrared no-touch thermometer, and if it reads high, they confirm it with an oral thermometer.

People running a temperature greater than 100 degrees will be turned away. Others may be turned away if they screen positive to a set of questions.