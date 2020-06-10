Platte County Courthouse reopening next week

The Platte County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday morning's meeting agreed to reopen the Platte County Courthouse on June 15, with plans to do health screenings of all visitors and employees upon entry.
Currently, Columbus Community Hospital is committed to staffing the screenings through July during regular courthouse hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This is a particularly high traffic area that we would like to support during this time,” CCH Vice President of Physician Relations/Business Development Amy Blaser said.
Board Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl indicated that the need for screenings at the courthouse may be reevaluated at the end of June.
Screenings will involve temperature checks and a set of questions. All visitors and employees will be required to pass the screening before being granted access to the courthouse. The courthouse is a public building, but the board has given Blaser and her team the authority to turn people away for a positive screening result.
There is a plan to provide courthouse employees with a sticker to verify they have been screened each day. Interpreter services should also be available to accommodate non-English speaking visitors.
Blaser has been coordinating health screenings in the area with help from the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD). So far, Blaser said, the hospital has helped 50 different businesses to safely reopen.
“The screening itself takes no more than a minute, but it’s a very active screening. Even if you visit the courthouse every day or if you start to answer the question before it’s read, our screeners are very diligent about asking each question thoroughly and then proceeding. But it’s a very efficient process,” Blaser said, during the meeting.
The courthouse sees about 474 people per day, according to the sheriff’s annual report, although numbers will likely be higher than that for the first couple weeks after reopening. Blaser said that won’t be a problem. At some reopened businesses, she said, they have been able to process hundreds of employees in an hour.
According to Blaser, the reviews of the screenings have been very positive and that most people — regardless of a building’s mask policy — will take a surgical loop mask when one is offered. Blaser said the hospital has adjusted its screening process as time has gone on and more information about COVID-19 has become available.
Blaser said screeners use an infrared no-touch thermometer, and if it reads high, they confirm it with an oral thermometer.
People running a temperature greater than 100 degrees will be turned away. Others may be turned away if they screen positive to a set of questions.
“We ask people coming into the building: Have they traveled internationally in the last 14 days? Have they had close contact with a person under investigation or someone that’s tested positive for COVID in the last 14 days? We also go through a series of questions about commonly occurring symptoms,” Blaser said.
In addition to the health screenings, ServiceMaster, an industrial cleaning service, will continue to wipe down the courthouse three times a day.
The money the board spends on that service during this year will be eligible for reimbursement from the CARES Act. For the time being, the hospital is overseeing screenings for community benefit, so the county will not incur additional expenses for that, either.
“I’d just like to see us take whatever steps that we possibly can to protect the health and welfare not only of our employees but of the public that are entering the building,” District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss said.
But, because there is not a universal mask policy for courthouse employees and visitors, the county will be providing the screeners with N95 respirators.
“We can do a prolonged use (of the N95s) because we will wear a face shield if we’re doing oral tests,” Blaser said.
Blaser also suggested the courthouse provide visitors with surgical loop masks. Prices for these are fair right now, she noted, and they can be obtained through the ECDHD or the open market.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.