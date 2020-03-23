Platte County Courthouse under restricted access protocol

Residents will have limited access to the Platte County Courthouse for the foreseeable future.

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl made the announcement about the temporary protocol that took effect late last week. He and Sheriff Ed Wemhoff noted restricting access to the building was about being proactive regarding the growing concern over COVID-19 spreading across the nation and Nebraska.

“We just felt like it’s time to admit that things could get bleak, and we have to protect our employees, we have to protect our public,” Engdahl said. “The whole world isn’t stopping, but we wanted to stop excess traffic.”

Access is limited, but the courthouse isn’t closed. Platte County offices will remain staffed if and when possible, and will be available to the public for necessary services, the sheriff noted. Wemhoff said if one has business to conduct at the courthouse, he or she should call the office they need to visit and schedule an appointment before coming to the building (phone numbers for each office can be found on the Platte County Nebraska website).