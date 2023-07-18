The Platte County Detention Facility is looking at some upgrades this year.

During its regular meeting held earlier this month, the Platte County Board of Supervisors OK’d a $1,642,685 bid from B-D Construction for plumbing work at the jail.

Mike Kennedy of RVW Inc. said at the board’s June 6 meeting that the plumbing infrastructure would be updated.

“As far as the infrastructure, a lot of the piping goes through the middle of the building down towards the cafeteria area then out of the building,” Kennedy said. “They're replacing the grease trap that's in the kitchen area within that infrastructure.”

The current grease trap is essentially non-functional, he said, and it would be upgraded and moved to a different location for better access and security.

Additionally, Kennedy added, two restrooms on the west side of the facility would be replaced.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff further explained the importance of the project when supervisors inquired about what work would absolutely need to be done.

The grease trap is a huge issue and must be replaced, Wemhoff said, as there are issues with it that caused plumbing and drainage problems.

As for the restrooms in question, he added, the biggest issue is space constraints.

“The areas in which the plumbing is at, I don't know if I even have anybody that fits in that area. …If they're (service people) going to go back there and fix the plumbing issue, they can’t even fit,” Wemhoff said. “They're going to need more room for the plumbing so they can actually get people in there to work on the plumbing.”

Overall, Wemhoff added, the jail has been around for many years and is starting to show the wear and tear. The detention facility’s webpage says the facility was built in June 2023. It is located at 1125 East 17th St. in Columbus.

“We’re at the point now where it’s not all encompassing,” Wemhoff said. “We aren’t going to replace everything but I think it’s something we start budgeting every year and start replacing a few things.”

As noted on June 6, $548,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding had been allocated for this project. At that time, the board send the matter to its building and grounds committee for further review.

“We just took it under advisement, to see whether or not we wanted to change anything or anything else and committee came back with a recommendation to keep the bid as is and so the board passed it,” District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek told The Columbus Telegram this week.

The project has a one-year construction timeline, which had been slated to start in September.