Platte County election results are work in progress, board chairman says

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl said as of 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, two-thirds of all county precincts have been tallied.
He did not get into the cause for the delay; however, stressed the Platte County election commissioner and her team are working hard to get all of the results as soon as possible. He did not specify as to when results would be available.
Check back on columbustelegram.com for results as they're available.
