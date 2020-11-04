 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platte County election results are work in progress, board chairman says
View Comments
breaking alert top story

Platte County election results are work in progress, board chairman says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Engdahl

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl. 

 Molly Hunter

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl said as of 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, two-thirds of all county precincts have been tallied. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He did not get into the cause for the delay; however, stressed the Platte County election commissioner and her team are working hard to get all of the results as soon as possible. He did not specify as to when results would be available.

Check back on columbustelegram.com for results as they're available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Filling out your early ballot in Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News