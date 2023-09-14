Fall is tree planting time. For long lived, healthy trees that grow as fast as possible, correct planting is a must.

Because many trees are planted incorrectly, leading to long term issues for trees, Nebraska Extension is holding a tree planting demonstration at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, near the Pawnee Park rose garden east of the Pawnee Plunge.

Kelly Feehan, Extension Educator, and Extension Master Gardener volunteers will plant a tree to demonstrate and will answer your questions about tree selection and tree care. This demonstration is free and open to the public.

For information, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 or email kfeehan2@unl.edu.