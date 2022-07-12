Platte County Fair champion animals auctioned

When Mike Rowe Sr. of Husker Steel put in the winning bid on the grand champion steer at the Platte County Fair's July 10 livestock auction, he knew exactly what he was doing.

"Well, my grandson was showing it," Rowe said.

Rowe's grandson, Zach Anderson, a senior at Lakeview, received the grand champion steer title for the crossbreed at the Platte County Fair on July 8, the first in the family to do so.

"My children all showed cattle when they were in school and my grandchildren have shown them. I don't know if we've had a grand champion steer in the family before, though," Rowe said.

The steer went for $11,500, which goes to the showman. Those graduating, like Anderson, may use the money for college, or reinvest in their animals.

The animal may either be processed or kept by the showman, as well. Such was the case with the champion broiler chicken, which was bought by Hy-Vee and sent home with Levi Finn, the 4-H'er who raised it.

Columbus Store Manager Casey Schwarting said the auction is a great way to encourage kids interested in agriculture.

"The reason we do it every year is those kids do a ton of work, we just want to reward them as much as we can and help 4-H as much as we can every year," Schwarting said.

This is Anderson's last year to show as a 4-H showman, according to Rowe, so it's fitting it be his best year.

"If he didn't get it this year, he wasn't going to get it," Rowe said.

Rowe noted that competition is tough at the Platte County Fair, tougher than other counties he's seen.

"When my kids were showing, you had to really be on your toes to hang in there. My daughters and son came up through those ranks. We got reserves, but no grand champion. It's quite an accomplishment for him," Rowe said.

Rowe added that this area is particularly strong in breeding and raising animals in general, outside of the show environment.

"It doesn't matter if it's hogs, sheep, goats, cows, any breed. There's a lot of good animal husbandry people around here who know what it takes," Rowe said.

Schwarting said that level of involvement on the part of farmers is another reason Hy-Vee supports 4-H: to support future farmers.

"It's the livelihood of so many people in the community, and 4-H teaches life lessons, added to the things the parents teach them," Schwarting said. "It's our business, farmers produce the things we carry in store."

In total, 13 grand champion animals were auctioned off, ranging from steers to sheep, gilts, goats and boiler chickens. Pinnacle Bank, Bank of The Valley and Pillen Family Farms bid on most of the grand champion animals.

In the reserve champion category, 26 purple ribbon sheep, 21 purple ribbon goats, 40 purple ribbon swine, 4 broiler chickens, and 23 steers were auctioned off as well.