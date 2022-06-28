Platte County Fair returns to Ag Park next week

The Platte County Fair has showcased the best and brightest people and livestock in the area for 82 years.

This year's festivities, which run from July 6-10 at Ag Park, 822 15th St., will feature approximately 300 4-H competitors in a wide variety of categories to make almost 4,000 entries across the various competitions, according to 4-H Volunteer and Professional Development Extension Coordinator Jill Goedeken.

"We're expecting a strong 4-H showing at the fair. With the Fourth of July right beforehand, it makes things interesting and challenging for families," Goedeken said. "We know some of them are working frantically this week."

Goedeken, who has been involved with the Platte County Fair for over 11 years, said the best part for her is seeing competitors bring their skills to the table.

"It's seeing 4-H'ers come to the fair with their projects and seeing how excited they are about their new experience or skill, something they've done," Goedeken said.

Goedeken added that one of the skills with extremely intense investment is the livestock competition.

"A lot of these kids watched their livestock being born over a year ago. When they're part of the process and have worked with that animal for such a long time, that's a really important experience for them," Goedeken said.

Crystal Klug, a volunteer and former 4-H'er herself, said the livestock competition is fierce.

"The shows are really tough. The kids put in a ton of time, work many hours with these animals," Klug said. "If you come to Platte County and want to do well in livestock, you have to work and be willing to put in the time."

Livestock shows aren't the only thing at the fair, of course. There are many attractions for all age groups, including a tractor pull, musical acts by the Judd Hoos Band and the Tim Zach Band.

Klug added that a new novelty event has been put on the roster for July 8, a pony race, involving bouncing toy ponies for kids to race.

"It's just something little and fun for families to do before the tractor pulls, before kids day," Klug said.

Kids day, an idea Klug piloted, involves activities specifically for kids and families, who may not have anything to do at the fair on the evening of July 9.

"I was just wanting to bring more families, something affordable. As a mom, I know that when you go somewhere it adds up, so this is just something for people to bring families, come out and support it," Klug said.

Another novel event Klug enjoys is the Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest, where those who won best in show for their pigs have an hour to teach local notable people about showmanship. The local celebs then show a pig using that advice.

"We try to get people with little to no experience and that makes it more fun. There's not many times kids get to teach adults, it's a positive experience for both kids and adults," Klug said.

Schedules for the fair can be found at agpark.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0