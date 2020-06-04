Platte County Fair to be modified due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year’s Platte County Fair will be closed to the public and will only include 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitive events. All other events, vendors, and attractions have been canceled.
The decision, announced on the extension office’s Facebook page this week, was made due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
The 4-H and FFA events will still be held at the Platte County Ag Park from July 8-12. Nebraska Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said organizers are currently working through the details of live streaming the events. Although many anticipated attractions have been canceled – among them, the carnival, food court, and grandstand – it was especially important to hold the 4-H and FFA competition events.
“Our youth have been working on learning new skills for the projects they are doing and it would be unfortunate not to be able to hold the fair. The whole thing about 4-H that makes it unique and important is positive youth development,” Goedeken said.
4-H programs encourage positive development by providing kids with a sense of belonging, generosity, mastery, and independence.
The decision on how to proceed with the fair is the result of the current health directives given by the State of Nebraska. The schedule has already been changed to minimize the number of people gathered at one time. But with volunteers and staff in addition to the participating kids and their families, Goedeken said it is hard right now to predict how many people may be present at a given time.
“We have to abide by the governor’s guidelines for having livestock shows during this time. … Ultimately there are many factors that go into bringing people together right now. We’re at a point where families who are participating in the respective 4-H events will be issued a certain number of tickets and they decide who they give that to. That’s how we’ve determined the capacity,” Goedeken said.
Current national public health guidelines advise against gatherings of 10 or more people. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidelines for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. General gatherings of more than 750 people are prohibited during June. Locations planning to host 500 or more people must submit plans for occupancy limit, social distancing measures, and sanitation guidelines.
Last year, the fair had approximately 15,000 attendees. Attendance this year will be well below that, Ag Park General Manager Brian Palmer said in an email to the Telegram on Wednesday.
“The Platte County Fair has always given free admission to the fairgrounds, so total numbers are not exact. … This year will be drastically lower, but there’s no way get a count until all of the exhibits are entered,” Palmer said.
Currently, about 400 youth are enrolled in 4-H programs, but more may join before entries are due in two weeks. And with some kids making multiple entries in different programs, entries are usually in the thousands, Goedeken said.
“We are working so hard to make sure events happen, even with the modifications,” Goedeken said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
