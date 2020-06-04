Platte County Fair to be modified due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year’s Platte County Fair will be closed to the public and will only include 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitive events. All other events, vendors, and attractions have been canceled.

The decision, announced on the extension office’s Facebook page this week, was made due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

The 4-H and FFA events will still be held at the Platte County Ag Park from July 8-12. Nebraska Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said organizers are currently working through the details of live streaming the events. Although many anticipated attractions have been canceled – among them, the carnival, food court, and grandstand – it was especially important to hold the 4-H and FFA competition events.

“Our youth have been working on learning new skills for the projects they are doing and it would be unfortunate not to be able to hold the fair. The whole thing about 4-H that makes it unique and important is positive youth development,” Goedeken said.

4-H programs encourage positive development by providing kids with a sense of belonging, generosity, mastery, and independence.