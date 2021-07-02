Platte County Fair to return in full force

The 2021 Platte County Fair will start ramping up at Ag Park soon, with 4-H exhibit entries rolling in on Monday and fair festivities to start in full force on Wednesday.
Last year's fair was a subdued event thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance was restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and -- as was the case in most other counties -- only 4-H and some FFA competitive events were held in Platte County.
"We got the 4-H stuff done, which was the big thing," Platte County Ag Society President Beau Klug said.
This year, though, the fair will be back in full force with a carnival, grandstand, concessions and many events throughout the week. Entrance to the fair is free and there will not be any COVID-19 precautions in place -- no masks or social distancing will be required.
"The main thing this year is that the fair is open to the public," Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said.
Things will really get rolling when the exhibit hall opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Pioneer Farm Family Award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the 4-H talent awards show.
The carnival -- Moore's Greater Show -- also starts on Wednesday evening and will continue on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"We have the Bush Pullers tractor pull on Friday evening and then the band Arcade Radio afterwards," Klug said.
Klug added that the Women of Rock Tribute Band will be playing in the beer garden on Saturday night.
There will also be Kids Day events directed at younger children on Saturday. Those events include a peewee showmanship for kids ages 4 to 8 at 1 p.m., an activity tent from 2 to 4 p.m. and a book kick competition at 6 p.m.
"And there will be a kiddie tractor pull, mutton busting, the Horn T Zoo -- all of that," Klug said. "It's geared toward younger kids."
A Platte County celebrity swine showmanship contest is also slated to take place in the green building at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"They pair a kid up with a local celebrity," Klug said. "The kid gets to show the adult how to (show their animal) and they have a judge -- it's like showmanship but with adults. … It's pretty fun to watch."
Klug said they did a celebrity showmanship contest in 2019 that attracted a good crowd.
"Two years ago we had the mayor and Lynette Hogelin and Jim Pillen and a whole host of other people -- a couple of dentists and some doctors and some Lakeview, Columbus and Scotus staff," Klug said.
People can find more information about the Kids Day activities -- and a full schedule of the fair events -- on the Ag Society's Facebook page, Ag Park- Platte County Fair.
Goedeken encouraged people to attend the fair and stop by the exhibition hall to take a look at the various 4-H projects. The static exhibits will be on display in person once again after some categories were judged virtually in 2020.
Meanwhile, one of the main events to wrap up the fair will be the livestock sale at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
"Ultimately there are displays and exhibits open every day, as well as livestock shows everyday," Goedeken said. "We just want everyone to come out and see all the great work 4-H'ers have been doing all year and enjoy it."
