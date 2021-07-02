Platte County Fair to return in full force

"We have the Bush Pullers tractor pull on Friday evening and then the band Arcade Radio afterwards," Klug said.

Klug added that the Women of Rock Tribute Band will be playing in the beer garden on Saturday night.

There will also be Kids Day events directed at younger children on Saturday. Those events include a peewee showmanship for kids ages 4 to 8 at 1 p.m., an activity tent from 2 to 4 p.m. and a book kick competition at 6 p.m.

"And there will be a kiddie tractor pull, mutton busting, the Horn T Zoo -- all of that," Klug said. "It's geared toward younger kids."

A Platte County celebrity swine showmanship contest is also slated to take place in the green building at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"They pair a kid up with a local celebrity," Klug said. "The kid gets to show the adult how to (show their animal) and they have a judge -- it's like showmanship but with adults. … It's pretty fun to watch."

Klug said they did a celebrity showmanship contest in 2019 that attracted a good crowd.

"Two years ago we had the mayor and Lynette Hogelin and Jim Pillen and a whole host of other people -- a couple of dentists and some doctors and some Lakeview, Columbus and Scotus staff," Klug said.