Platte County Fair wraps up

The pandemic did affect the number of 4-H and FFA entries this year. There were approximately 1,000 more entries in 2019 than this year. Static exhibits were down, but livestock was normal, Goedeken said.

“That’s due to the nature of those projects in general, but ultimately we still had a fair with 3,000 entries so I’m calling it a success,” Goedeken added.

The familial support this year’s 4-H participants received was especially instrumental in their success at this year’s fair, she said.

“We know that 4-H is a family event. It’s not just dropping off a kid and saying, ‘Have fun, we’ll pick you up later.’ It’s really a family affair and I know the families really stuck it out together,” Goedeken said.

The events began with the 4-H horse show on July 1 and wrapped up Monday with the livestock sale. All things considered, the fair went as well as possible, she said.