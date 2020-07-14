Platte County Fair wraps up

4-H participants stood in the cattle barn at Ag Park on Monday afternoon waiting to step up and watch their purple ribbon-winning market cattle, sheep, goats, chickens and pigs go to auction.
The livestock sale wrapped up the 2020 Platte County Fair, which was anything but normal this year. The fair normally boasts a carnival, food court, grandstand entertainment and several vendors and other attractions. But this year, only the 4-H and FFA events were held.
The decision to cancel all other events was made early in June in response to COVID-19 statewide Directed Health Measures restricting the number of people permitted at public gatherings.
The fair looked different this year but the 4-H kids were excited to be there, Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said.
“A lot of the camaraderie was missed but I think they really appreciated being there and therefore were very gracious and really had no complaints,” she said.
Goedeken said many of the participating kids were starting or in the middle of their projects when the quarantine began in March. Even though they didn’t know what was going to happen with the fair until six weeks ago, but they persevered, she said.
The pandemic did affect the number of 4-H and FFA entries this year. There were approximately 1,000 more entries in 2019 than this year. Static exhibits were down, but livestock was normal, Goedeken said.
“That’s due to the nature of those projects in general, but ultimately we still had a fair with 3,000 entries so I’m calling it a success,” Goedeken added.
The familial support this year’s 4-H participants received was especially instrumental in their success at this year’s fair, she said.
“We know that 4-H is a family event. It’s not just dropping off a kid and saying, ‘Have fun, we’ll pick you up later.’ It’s really a family affair and I know the families really stuck it out together,” Goedeken said.
The events began with the 4-H horse show on July 1 and wrapped up Monday with the livestock sale. All things considered, the fair went as well as possible, she said.
“All of the logistical differences and event changes that had to be made in order to hold a fair went extremely well," Goedeken said. "That’s really due to very appreciative and supportive parents who were very gracious for the fair to still happen. And as well, our volunteers. A lot of them were required to wear masks while volunteering and they were just extremely gracious and supportive without a complaint,”
Of course, the livestock auction itself cannot happen without the support of local businesses and partners.
Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Bradley Christensen represented the bank at this year’s livestock sale. He said the bank was happy to support the 4-H participants this year and the work ethic and sense of responsibility that a 4-H project instills.
“We have a lot of customers, a lot of kids that this is their whole summer’s project. Instead of having a summer job they work with these projects every day,” Christensen said. “It’s not so much about the dollars and cents, it’s about the youth of agriculture and the future leaders and the future people that we’ll do business with."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
