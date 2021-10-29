Platte County Food Pantry extending Thursday hours starting Nov. 4

To help community members who may be working but still unable to afford enough food, the Platte County Food Pantry recently announced new hours.

Starting on Nov. 4, the food pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays. The new time is in addition to its regular hours of 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

“There are some families who work throughout the day but they still are not making enough money and they still need assistance,” Platte County Food Pantry Director Jan Berry said. “It gives them a time where they can come down here and get help from us.”

For assistance, visitors should bring a photo ID and proof of residency in Platte County that is less than 30 days old.

The food pantry’s new hours come before one of the busier times of year for the Platte County Food Pantry: the holiday season.

Around Christmastime, the food pantry has its backpack program, for low-income seniors, in which bags full of food are brought to rest home facilities, Berry said. Last year, around 100 packages were sent out, she said.

Berry said donations -- such as individually packaged items including pudding, macaroni and cheese and soup -- are especially welcomed during the holidays.

“We want to make sure they have enough food to get through the holidays,” Berry said.

Volunteer Ron Pillen, who packs the food sacks, said helping communities -- especially during the holidays -- is a rewarding experience.

“We definitely are busier,” Pillen said. “… It feels good (to help). Everybody here who volunteers does it because it makes them feel better when they get done.”

Over the past year, the organization experienced one of its busiest times ever.

Berry said when she took over as director in September 2020, the food pantry was quite busy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last October was also a busy time for the food pantry with over 600 served in that month alone, she added.

But once restrictions were lifted, the number of orders started decreasing around April, she added.

“We’re still busy,” Berry said. “We are still doing more total orders than the year before COVID, so in 2019.”

Berry said the nonprofit currently helps around 20-25 families per week.

The Platte County Food Pantry is also looking for volunteers who can work once a week for a couple of hours. For more information about becoming a helper, contact the pantry at 402-563-4544.

The organization is hoping for bilingual volunteers, Berry said.

“We do have a huge Hispanic population and an interpreter at times would be really helpful,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

