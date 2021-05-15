Platte County gun stores face shortage issues

Werner said his distributor told him it's all they can do to keep up with back orders.

"They said, 'Our recommendation is to get an order in. You'll get it, we just have no idea when,'" Werner said.

The reason for the increased interest in firearms is not entirely clear, but local firearm retailers said the influence of COVID-19-related panic buying should not be underestimated.

COVID-19 labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have caused shortages and low stock in firearms and ammunition across the board. That ties local retailers' hands for meeting demand. Some of them think the scarcity is driving panic buying.

Werner said it's just like with toilet paper last year: People hear guns and ammo are hard to come by, so they want to stock up. That's not an issue if it's one or two buyers — but when it's several dozen in a city or county, it creates problems.

"The demand is out of this world right now," Werner said.