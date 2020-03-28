Platte County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Saturday evening announced it had just received notification of the health district’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County.

Early details indicate that the source of exposure was likely a visiting relative from Omaha. Contact tracing is ongoing.

ECDHD will continue to provide updates as they become available.

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

COVID-19 Hotline:

English (402) 562-8960

Spanish (402) 562-8963.

