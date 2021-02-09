Platte County Highway Department talks upcoming plans

With 2019 flood repair projects completed, the Platte County Highway Department will be able to get back to business as usual in 2021.
That was one of the key takeaways from the department's presentation on its one- and six-year plans at the Platte County Board of Supervisors' Feb. 2 meeting.
"One-year basically means we're actively working on. It doesn't mean it'll necessarily get built," Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli said at the meeting.
The six-year plan looks at the department's more long-term goals and provides a basic outline of the direction going forward.
During the meeting, Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the new one-year plan includes many projects from the last one-year plan.
Cromwell said the department was working on 2019 flood repair projects until September 2020. As a result, many of the projects in the old one-year plan were delayed.
"We put them back in the one-year plan and we did move a couple projects back into the six-year plan, but not very many," Cromwell said.
With the flood repair projects off its plate, the highway department is just waiting on approval and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
"We'll be able to really concentrate on our one-year plan this year where we haven't had that in the past," Cromwell said.
The Board approved the one- and six-year plans as presented on Feb. 2. Immediately after, the Board approved four priority projects from the one-year plan, including an interlocal agreement with the Village of Duncan.
A lot of thought always goes into creating the plans, Cromwell said, but that was particularly true this time around with the county's goal of shifting from cold to hot mix asphalt for resurfacing.
Hot mix asphalt can only be applied during warmer months, while cold mix asphalt can be used year-round. However, hot mix asphalt is more durable and weather-resistant than cold mix asphalt.
Many of the roads in Platte County are cold mix asphalt leftovers. In the past, the county opted for cold mix asphalt as the more cost-effective option, but the price has risen and eliminated the savings advantage.
"We've come up with a long-range plan for converting our cold mix roads to hot mix asphalt or concrete. That has been incorporated and (the projects) have been prioritized," Cromwell said.
Traffic load and the condition of the roads, bridges and culverts help determine which projects take priority.
The planning process also involves conversations with the foremen and crew chiefs about each project.
Input from the Supervisors, based on feedback from their constituents in the county, is also taken into account.
"We don't go out and do these things without a full discussion and comparison," Mainelli said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.