Platte County Highway Department talks upcoming plans

"We'll be able to really concentrate on our one-year plan this year where we haven't had that in the past," Cromwell said.

The Board approved the one- and six-year plans as presented on Feb. 2. Immediately after, the Board approved four priority projects from the one-year plan, including an interlocal agreement with the Village of Duncan.

A lot of thought always goes into creating the plans, Cromwell said, but that was particularly true this time around with the county's goal of shifting from cold to hot mix asphalt for resurfacing.

Hot mix asphalt can only be applied during warmer months, while cold mix asphalt can be used year-round. However, hot mix asphalt is more durable and weather-resistant than cold mix asphalt.

Many of the roads in Platte County are cold mix asphalt leftovers. In the past, the county opted for cold mix asphalt as the more cost-effective option, but the price has risen and eliminated the savings advantage.

"We've come up with a long-range plan for converting our cold mix roads to hot mix asphalt or concrete. That has been incorporated and (the projects) have been prioritized," Cromwell said.

Traffic load and the condition of the roads, bridges and culverts help determine which projects take priority.

