Platte County highway department urges more safety

Platte County's grading foreman was almost hit on the job Feb. 18.
"A truck went around him. He said he must have been going 65 mph and did not slow down. He said if he had been backing up or turning his blade at that time to push off the snow, 'He would've caught my blade,'" Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said.
In light of the near-miss, Cromwell would like to remind everyone to drive carefully during the winter months, especially around crews and equipment doing roadwork like the foreman and his motor grader.
A motor grader is a type of heavy equipment used to create a flat surface on a road. They are often used to build and maintain non-paved roads.
"We have had accidents where people have run into our motor graders," Cromwell said. "It does a lot of damage. So far we haven't had any injuries."
And, Cromwell said, she wants it to stay that way.
Employees also wear high visibility gear on the job so they can be spotted even in white-out conditions.
The weather may be warming up, but that doesn't mean Platte County is done seeing snow and ice.
"Winter's not over," Cromwell said.
Cromwell said the County's brine system trucks will still be out to put liquid on the road to address icy conditions. As needed, the County will continue to send out plows.
"They are going slow. They could change direction at any given time," Cromwell said. "...Don't drive too close."
Winter driving information on the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) website says snow plows usually drive between 25-30 mph.
It's also important to maintain a safe following distance to avoid getting sprayed with deicing material.
"Because snowplows are large, operators cannot see directly behind their trucks. Be extremely cautious when passing or meeting snowplows. They can be suddenly thrust sideways by drifts and hard snowpack," the NDOT website says.
According to the NDOT website, the most common crashes involve motorists that hit the rear ends of snowplows.
Aside from the physical bodily and vehicular costs typically associated with collisions, people may run the risk of high fines if they drive recklessly in a construction zone. Fines for speeding in a construction zone can be higher than normal.
"If you get caught there's a good possibility that your fine amount, whether it be $50 or $100 … could be doubled," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said.
The Sheriff's Office also coordinates the towing of abandoned vehicles found stuck in snowdrifts, a process which must involve the vehicle owner, according to county policy.
The highway department's equipment operators use a map of their designated area to prioritize and clear emergency snow routes. After that, the County clears school bus and mail routes.
The County starts snow removal on gravel roads after 3 or more inches of snow have accumulated and begins plowing paved roads after an inch or more has accumulated. Snow is removed from bridges as roads are cleared.
The department plows only when visibility and safety are not issues and opens one-lane traffic on priority routes before starting on secondary routes.
Minimum maintenance roads are not cleared unless there is an emergency.
The department salts and sands previously-designated roads as needed and will not apply salt and sand if it would soon be covered by snowfall.
More recently, the County has added a brine system to its road treatment options. A mixture of salt brine and beet-based deicer is sprayed on hard surface roads in anticipation of winter weather events. It can also be used to treat roadways after plowing to remove ice.
Cromwell added that public input for the roads department is important to making sure the County highways are well cared for regularly.
"We have people calling in to tell us there's a board up on this bridge or this road needs gravel or the sign's down," Cromwell said.
The highway department's employees can't be everywhere at all times, Cromwell said.
"We appreciate the cooperation of the public to help bring those issues to our attention," Cromwell said.
Once someone makes a call, the highway department does a work order and a crew takes a look at the issue.
"And usually, within 24 hours — depending on what the issue is — it's going to get taken care of," Cromwell said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.