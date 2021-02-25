Platte County highway department urges more safety

Platte County's grading foreman was almost hit on the job Feb. 18.

"A truck went around him. He said he must have been going 65 mph and did not slow down. He said if he had been backing up or turning his blade at that time to push off the snow, 'He would've caught my blade,'" Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said.

In light of the near-miss, Cromwell would like to remind everyone to drive carefully during the winter months, especially around crews and equipment doing roadwork like the foreman and his motor grader.

A motor grader is a type of heavy equipment used to create a flat surface on a road. They are often used to build and maintain non-paved roads.

"We have had accidents where people have run into our motor graders," Cromwell said. "It does a lot of damage. So far we haven't had any injuries."

And, Cromwell said, she wants it to stay that way.

Employees also wear high visibility gear on the job so they can be spotted even in white-out conditions.

The weather may be warming up, but that doesn't mean Platte County is done seeing snow and ice.

"Winter's not over," Cromwell said.